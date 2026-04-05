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Readybid Introduces AI + Automation Fusion Model To Transform Hotel Procurement Efficiency
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 4 April 2026: ReadyBid today announced the introduction of its new AI + Automation Fusion Model, designed to combine intelligent analytics with automated workflows to improve efficiency in hotel procurement.
As corporate travel programs become more complex, organizations are seeking solutions that not only automate sourcing processes but also provide deeper insights into procurement performance. The integration of artificial intelligence with automation is emerging as a key trend in modern travel management.
The new model combines structured hotel RFP workflows with AI-driven analytics to help procurement teams manage sourcing more efficiently.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said the fusion of AI and automation represents the next step in procurement technology.
“Automation improves efficiency, and AI improves decision-making,” Friedmann said.“When combined, they create a more powerful sourcing solution for corporate travel programs.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can automate repetitive tasks such as supplier outreach, response collection, and data organization. At the same time, AI-driven insights help analyze hotel bidding data, identify pricing trends, and evaluate supplier performance.
This combination allows travel managers to focus more on strategic decision-making rather than manual processing.
The model also supports faster sourcing cycles by reducing the time required to collect and evaluate supplier responses. This helps organizations respond more quickly to changing travel demand and market conditions.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide a clear view of sourcing activity, enabling procurement teams to monitor hotel RFP progress, review supplier participation, and analyze outcomes across regions.
For multinational enterprises, the AI + Automation Fusion Model supports scalability and consistency in hotel procurement.
“Technology should simplify procurement while making it more intelligent,” Friedmann added.“This model helps organizations achieve both.”
ReadyBid expects the integration of AI and automation to become a standard approach for corporate travel programs seeking to improve efficiency and strategic alignment.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
As corporate travel programs become more complex, organizations are seeking solutions that not only automate sourcing processes but also provide deeper insights into procurement performance. The integration of artificial intelligence with automation is emerging as a key trend in modern travel management.
The new model combines structured hotel RFP workflows with AI-driven analytics to help procurement teams manage sourcing more efficiently.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said the fusion of AI and automation represents the next step in procurement technology.
“Automation improves efficiency, and AI improves decision-making,” Friedmann said.“When combined, they create a more powerful sourcing solution for corporate travel programs.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can automate repetitive tasks such as supplier outreach, response collection, and data organization. At the same time, AI-driven insights help analyze hotel bidding data, identify pricing trends, and evaluate supplier performance.
This combination allows travel managers to focus more on strategic decision-making rather than manual processing.
The model also supports faster sourcing cycles by reducing the time required to collect and evaluate supplier responses. This helps organizations respond more quickly to changing travel demand and market conditions.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide a clear view of sourcing activity, enabling procurement teams to monitor hotel RFP progress, review supplier participation, and analyze outcomes across regions.
For multinational enterprises, the AI + Automation Fusion Model supports scalability and consistency in hotel procurement.
“Technology should simplify procurement while making it more intelligent,” Friedmann added.“This model helps organizations achieve both.”
ReadyBid expects the integration of AI and automation to become a standard approach for corporate travel programs seeking to improve efficiency and strategic alignment.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
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