Elite Sports' 3-Pack BJJ Gi Deal Revolutionizes High-Volume Training

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 3, 2026 11:46 am - Elite Sports launches a 3-pack BJJ Gi deal for high-volume training. Athletes get three durable, lightweight gis in the package. Rotate daily for optimal hygiene and gi longevity. Perfect for serious grapplers and academies.

Los Angeles, CA – April 3, 2026 – Elite Sports, a leading manufacturer of BJJ gear, including BJJ gis, rash guards, and short, announced a groundbreaking 3-pack BJJ Gi deal designed specifically for athletes engaged in high-volume training. This new offering allows Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners to purchase three premium-quality gis at a single, lowered price, effectively solving the common challenge of gi hygiene and wear-and-tear for those training multiple times per day.

For serious BJJ athletes, competitors, and academies, training twice daily or more is standard. However, using the same gi for back-to-back sessions leads to discomfort, bacterial growth, and accelerated fabric degradation. The Elite Sports 3-pack solution provides a fresh, dry gi for each training session, ensuring optimal hygiene and extending the lifespan of each gi by allowing proper airing and rotation.

Each gi in the pack features Elite Sports' signature lightweight yet durable pearl weave fabric (450 GSM), reinforced ripstop pants, and triple-stitched seams for maximum tear resistance. The gis are IBJJF-approved, offering a tailored fit that allows unrestricted movement while maintaining competition legality. Additionally, the fabric is pre-shrunk to minimize shrinkage after washing, and the color-fast dye ensures the gi remains vibrant even after hundreds of washes. This deal is available exclusively through the Elite Sports website.

High-volume training demands more than just one gi. Athletes shouldn't have to choose between hygiene and affordability. With our 3-pack deal, they get three competition-ready gis for the price of two, plus the peace of mind that comes with always having a clean, dry gi ready to go. This is a game-changer for anyone who lives on the mats. The 3-pack BJJ Gi deal is part of Elite Sports' broader commitment to making quality BJJ gis accessible to dedicated practitioners.

For more information about the Elite Sports 3-Pack BJJ Gi Deal, visit:

About Elite Sports

Elite Sports is a well-known manufacturer of BJJ gear, specializing in BJJ gis, rash guards, and training equipment. With a mission to empower athletes at every level, Elite Sports combines innovative design, premium materials, and affordable pricing. The brand is trusted by academies and competitors worldwide.