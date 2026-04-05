WLS Unveils Premium Hardwood Gate Range: Timeless Craftsmanship Meets Modern Automation

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 4, 2026 9:42 am - Discover WLS's new premium hardwood automated gates. Combining traditional joinery with modern security tech, these bespoke timber gates offer timeless style and safety.

LONDON, 4 March 2026 - WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of experience, today announced the launch of its Hardwood Automated Gate range - a collection of five premium timber gate designs that pair traditional joinery techniques with the performance and convenience of modern gate automation.

The five designs in the range are named after celebrated Formula One drivers: The Stewart, The Hill, The Moss, The Rosberg and The Norris. Each gate is crafted to order from premium hardwood, combining the enduring appeal of natural timber with the security and convenience of a fully automated entrance system.

Clients can choose from three exceptional hardwood species - Iroko, Accoya and Sapele - each carefully selected for its structural qualities, natural beauty and suitability for outdoor use. Iroko, with its rich golden-brown grain, is particularly well suited to an oiled finish that enhances the timber's natural character. Accoya and Sapele, meanwhile, are excellent candidates for painting, accepting a powder-coat or paint finish in any RAL colour of the client's choosing - allowing the gate to be tailored precisely to the aesthetic of the property it serves.

Every gate in the hardwood range is built using traditional joinery techniques that have stood the test of time. Mortice and tenon joints provide the structural backbone of each frame, delivering a level of rigidity and longevity that modern assembly methods rarely match. Tongue-and-groove vertical boards complete the construction, creating a clean, cohesive panel that is both visually refined and built to endure years of daily use in all weather conditions.

All five hardwood designs are available with full automation, seamlessly integrated with WLS's wider access control and security ecosystem. Intercoms, keypads, remote access systems and CCTV can all be combined with the gates to create a complete and intelligently managed entrance. WLS's in-house engineering teams handle every aspect of each project - from initial consultation and design through to installation, commissioning and ongoing aftercare - ensuring a smooth experience from first conversation to final handover.

The hardwood range reflects WLS's 40-plus years of specialist expertise in gate automation and its longstanding commitment to offering clients a genuine choice of materials, styles and finishes. As with all WLS installations, every hardwood gate project is delivered to the standards required by the company's NSI Gold accreditation and ISO certifications, providing complete assurance of workmanship quality. Comprehensive maintenance and aftercare packages are available across the full range.

“There is something genuinely special about a hardwood gate,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS.“The warmth of the grain, the weight of the timber, the sense that it has been made by hand - these are qualities that no other material quite replicates. Our hardwood range gives clients the chance to have a gate that is both a security installation and a statement piece, crafted from premium timber using techniques that have been refined over centuries and automated using technology we have been perfecting for over 40 years.”

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From high-security access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS delivers bespoke consultation, installation, and maintenance services that prioritise safety, compliance and reliability.

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