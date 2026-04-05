Uzbekistan Reports Over 25% Rise In Trade With Kazakhstan In 2M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $837.5 million in the period from January through February 2026, marking a 26.8% year-on-year increase compared to $660.4 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee indicate that the figure also rose by 44.1% compared to $581 million recorded in January- February 2024 pointing to a sustained expansion in bilateral trade.

Kazakhstan remained Uzbekistan's third-largest trading partner during the reporting period, accounting for 7.2% of the country's total foreign trade turnover.

Trade flows continue to be driven primarily by imports. Uzbekistan imported goods worth $677 million from Kazakhstan, while exports to Kazakhstan totaled $160.4 million, highlighting a notable trade imbalance.

Overall, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $11.6 billion in January-February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.