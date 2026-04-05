Easter 2026 Celebrations Around The World: From Pope Leo XIV In Vatican City To London Bishop - See The Best Photos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Christian families from across the world are celebrating the auspicious Easter festival today - 5 April, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans around 30 AD. Widely associated with the Easter Bunny, pastel dyed eggs, and baskets of chocolate, it's a significant festival and is observed as a national holiday in many countries.

This festival follows 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance, known as Lent, and is observed after the last day of the Holy Week. This year, the Holy Week began on 29 March with Palm Sunday, which was followed by Maundy Thursday on 2 April, which marks the Last Supper, where Jesus dined with his disciples before his arrest. Good Friday was observed on 3 April this year, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. The events of this Holy Week culminate in Easter Sunday.

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Pope marks first Easter

Pope Leo XIV will mark first Easter Sunday as pontiff today. The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, who has emerged as a leading voice against the Middle East war, will hold mass in St Peter's Square from 8:30 AM GMT (2:00 PM IST) in front of thousands of faithful, AFP reported. The US-born pope will then pronounce a traditional blessing at 10:00 AM GMT (3:30 PM IST).

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While addressing an Easter Vigil on Saturday, the pontiff called for "a new world of peace and unity" as he condemned the divisions created by "war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations ".

Easter Sunday brings together faith, family and tradition and is festival that symbolises hope, renewal and the triumph of life over death.

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Considered the cornerstone of Christian belief, Easter signifies victory over death and the promise of eternal life.

On Palm Sunday, Jesus entered Jerusalem to a cheering crowd, setting off the events for Holy Week celebration which lead up to Easter.

Is Easter observed on same date every year?

Unlike Christmas, the date of Easter changes every year and is determined by the lunar calendar. It is typically observed between late March and April on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox. This year, Easter is being celebrated on 5 April, the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon.

During this spiritual and cultural celebration, families and friends come together for meals, festive gatherings and traditions such as Easter egg hunts, while churches hold special services and early morning mass.

Beyond its rituals and traditions, Easter carries a universal message that transcends borders and religions. In a world burdened by war, loss, and uncertainty, Easter's message is powerful, symbolising light over darkness, hope outlives despair, and life triumphs over death.