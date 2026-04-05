Cash-For-Votes? Rs 11 Lakh Seized From DMK Leader's Home In Trichy

Cash Seized from DMK Functionary's Residence

Nearly Rs 11 lakh in cash was seized from the residence of a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary in Tiruchirappalli, following information that the money was allegedly meant for distribution to voters in the Srirangam Assembly Constituency ahead of the upcoming elections. Tamil Nadu is set to hold assembly elections in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a raid at the house of Gandhi, also known as Azhagappan, a DMK member and former Panchayat President of Ammappettai in Srirangam. The operation was conducted by Income Tax officials led by Additional District Officer Kathiravan, along with the election flying squad headed by Thuraiyur Tahsildar Chandramouli.

During the search, Rs 11 lakh in cash was recovered from the homes of Gandhi and his son. The seized amount was subsequently handed over to the Assistant Election Officer for further action, while authorities continue to probe the matter. Additional details on the incident are awaited.

BJP Slams DMK Over State's Finances

A day earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, questioning Chief Minister MK Stalin over the state's rising debt and alleged financial mismanagement. He also accused the party of promoting family rule, as he released a white paper titled 'Tamil Nadu Government Financial Crisis', along with Tamil Nadu BJP President and BJP candidate from Sattur assembly constituency, Nainar Nagenthran.

Speaking to the reporters, taking direct aim at the Chief Minister, Goyal asked where the state's funds and treasury had gone despite the state being blessed with industry, farmers, the MSME sector, fishermen, and youth. "My question to Chief Minister MK Stalin is, where has Tamil Nadu's money gone? This state is blessed with industry, hardworking farmers, the MSME sector, fishermen, and talented and diligent youth -- all these generate resources, so why is Tamil Nadu's treasury empty? The debt taken by the Tamil Nadu government is at a historic high. The Chief Minister has no answers. He is diverting attention through fake narratives and not addressing the core issue," Goyal said. (ANI)

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