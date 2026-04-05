Panguni Festival: Devotees Throng Thiruparankundram For Car Procession

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple to witness the grand temple car procession as part of the annual Panguni festival. The deities, Lord Subramanya Swamy and Goddess Deivanai, were taken out in a majestic procession on the temple car.

Devotees thronged the temple premises from early morning to catch a glimpse of the deities. The festival, also known as Panguni Uthiram, marks the auspicious celestial wedding of Lord Murugan and Goddess Valli, a significant event in the Tamil Hindu calendar.

Thousands of devotees chant "Ranga Ranga" as they pull the decorated chariot of Namperumal through the four Chithirai streets.

Significance of the Panguni Festival

The festival is observed in the Tamil month of Panguni and is celebrated in honour of the Hindu god Muruga. Devotees make offerings to Lord Muruga with sacrificial feats they believe will keep them away from evil spirits.

Timing and Calendar Significance

Panguni Uthiram is a significant Tamil Hindu festival observed during the full moon of the Panguni month, which falls between March 14 and April 13. This festival aligns with the moon's transit through the Uttiram nakshatra (asterism) in the twelfth month of the Tamil calendar, Panguni.

It coincides with the Hindu month of Phalguna/Chaitra. Panguni marks the conclusion of the solar Tamil calendar year, ushering in the beginning of the next new Tamil year. Panguni Uthiram is considered auspicious for Tamil Hindus worldwide.

Mythological Associations

The festival is also associated with various mythological events, like the weddings of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati, lord Ram and goddess Sita and lord Murugan (Kartikeya) and Devasena. (ANI)

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