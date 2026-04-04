BJP Revokes Action Against ANS Prasad After Apology Over Vijay-NDA Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reinstated its state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad after he issued a formal apology over his controversial remarks suggesting that actor-politician Vijay should join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The controversy began when Prasad publicly stated that Vijay aligning with the NDA would help safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu. He further claimed that the alliance would“certainly allocate a seat” to the actor-politician if he chose to join hands with the BJP-led front.

The remarks quickly triggered unease within party circles, as they were viewed as speculative and not reflective of the party's official stand on alliance negotiations.

In response, the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership initiated disciplinary action and removed Prasad from his responsibilities as state spokesperson.

Party insiders indicated that the move was intended to reinforce message discipline and prevent confusion at a time when political alignments are still evolving ahead of the elections.

Following his removal, Prasad submitted a written apology expressing regret over his comments.

In his letter, he acknowledged that his statement had caused unnecessary controversy and assured the leadership that he would strictly adhere to party communication protocols in the future.

He also reiterated his commitment to the party's objectives and leadership.

Taking note of his apology, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran announced that the disciplinary action had been withdrawn and that Prasad would be reinstated to his position.

“The state spokesperson, A.N.S. Prasad, was relieved of his responsibilities on disciplinary grounds. As he has now expressed regret and submitted an apology, the action against him is hereby withdrawn,” the statement said.

The BJP leadership has also advised Prasad to exercise greater caution in public statements and to contribute effectively to the party's campaign.

The episode underscores the importance the party places on coordinated communication as it prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.