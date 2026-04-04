Jordan Accelerates Efforts To Secure 'Alternative' Food Supply Routes As Iran War Drives Global Price Hikes

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Rising global food prices triggered by the ongoing Middle East war are adding fresh urgency to Jordan's push to secure alternative supply chains, as the Kingdom works to shield its domestic market from a new wave of imported inflation.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reported a 2.4 per cent rise in its Food Price Index (FFPI) in March, marking the second consecutive monthly increase, largely driven by higher energy and fertiliser costs linked to the regional conflict, AFP reported.

Bloomberg similarly said that the index climbed to 128.5 points, reflecting disruptions rippling through global food supply chains.

CEO of Arab Potash Company (APC), Maan Nsour told The Jordan Times that Jordan's leading mining company is focused on continuity of exports and meeting its contractual commitments through a combination of operational planning, strategic inventory positioning, and flexible logistics arrangements.

Nsour said, "Maintaining scheduled loadings from Aqaba, since early March 2026, APC has loaded several potash vessels and continues to operate according to its planned shipping program, with additional vessels scheduled."

"A number of vessels are already in the port of Aqaba or positioned in the Red Sea awaiting loading, helping to minimise delays and manage turnaround times."

Supply chain disruptions, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, have been reportedly leading to higher freight costs and delays in the movement of key agricultural goods and inputs, adding uncertainty to global markets.

FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero has warned that prolonged conflict and persistently high fertiliser prices could force farmers to cut inputs or reduce planting, threatening future yields.

Bloomberg echoed concerns that continued disruption could sustain food inflation in the months ahead.

Nsour said, "The risk is not driven by price alone, but also by availability and timing. Even when fertilisers are available, delays beyond critical planting or application windows can negatively affect yields."

"This is why maintaining dependable supply flows, such as through APC's continuity measures, is an important factor in supporting global food security.”

The APC's current approach is to ensure the steady movement of physical product by combining, reliable port operations, strategically located overseas inventories, and multiple logistics routes, enabling customers to continue receiving supply despite elevated regional risks.