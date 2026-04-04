GCC Renewables Surge Amid Wetter Weather And Stable Heat

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries posted a sharp rise in renewable energy output in 2024, driven by explosive growth in solar and wind capacity, even as the region experienced notably higher rainfall amid broader climate shifts, according to the GCC Statistical Center's“Climate Statistics 2024” report.

The findings, released Saturday, highlight the GCC's accelerating transition toward sustainability while documenting measurable changes in key climate indicators across the six member states.

Solar capacity recorded an average annual growth rate of 88.1% between 2013 and 2024, with electricity generation surging from just 0.13 GWh in 2013 to 23.5 TWh in 2023. Wind capacity expanded significantly over the same period, rising from 4.8 MW in 2015 to 567 MW in 2024.

Rainfall across the GCC jumped 49.4% in 2024 compared with the long-term 1980–2010 average, pointing to evolving weather patterns in the arid region. At the same time, temperature readings from 23 approved monitoring stations remained relatively stable, with no recorded extremes exceeding 49°C between 2012 and 2024. The report also notes progress in climate resilience measures. All GCC states now operate advanced mobile-based early warning systems using cell broadcast technology, and climate change adaptation and awareness topics have been integrated into national school curricula.

The data underscores the dual reality facing the Gulf: a determined push to diversify the energy mix and build resilience, even as climate variables show signs of change. Solar and wind expansion reflects ambitious national visions aimed at reducing reliance on hydrocarbons while capitalising on the region's abundant natural resources.

Analysts view the rapid renewable growth as a positive step toward the GCC's collective sustainability goals, though overall renewable penetration remains modest relative to the region's total energy needs.

The GCC Statistical Center, based in Oman, compiles the report using national, regional, and international data to support evidence-based policymaking on climate adaptation and mitigation.

This latest edition arrives as Gulf nations continue to balance economic diversification with environmental stewardship amid global calls for cleaner energy.

GCC Renewable Energy solar climate shifts