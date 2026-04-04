Earthna Launches Blueprint For Qatar Industrial Diversification

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), has launched a new report, 'Industrial Policies for Economic Diversification in Qatar: A Research and Policy Agenda', to support Qatar's economic diversification ambitions through an industrial policy.

Published in collaboration with the UN Industrial Development Organisation, the report highlights the need for a broad research programme for the design of an appropriate industrial policy in Qatar.

“There has been a recent resurgence of industrial policy as a tool for development planning. And we believe, it has great potential to support Qatar's development ambitions and environmental commitments,“ Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, executive director of Earthna, told Gulf Times.

Dr de la Mata said designing an appropriate industrial policy requires a strong evidence base and further research to understand the local context and achieve diversification and structural transformation.

“We published this report, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, to encourage discussions on industrial policy and suggest a research and policy agenda to support the government's policymaking process. The report presents a comprehensive framework on potential avenues to help advance the country's economic diversification, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and other key national policies," explained, Dr de la Mata.

The report notes that inquiry is needed into productivity, skill requirements, and labour migration patterns to support future needs, suggesting that research should also explore integrating green and blue economy principles and identifying specific policy packages and governance reforms relevant for long-term impact in Qatar.

Another proposal in the report is to align industrial policies to existing national strategic frameworks and embed them in future strategies.“Industrial policies must align with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy. This alignment supports the transformation into a knowledge-based, competitive, and sustainable growth model,” the report explained.

According to Dr de la Mata, policies should be embedded in future strategies, while ensuring coherence, green structural transformation, and incorporation of climate-conscious sustainable development principles.

The report also calls for target investments and capacity building into new innovation-led sectors, such as climate technology to enable necessary diversification and innovation-driven upgrading. It points to Qatar's commitment to emission reduction positions, low-carbon industries and clean technologies as key enablers as well as developing a hydrogen production base and expanding carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

“Qatar's Nationally Determined Commitment (NDC) to a 25% reduction in emissions by 2030 positions low-carbon industries, clean technologies, and blue economy solutions as key enablers of its diversification goals,” he highlighted.

Another focus in the report is to strategically support export-focused sectors that align with the needs of growing economies across the Global South. Industrial policies should strategically support selective, export-oriented cluster development to leverage Qatar's strengths in logistics and global connectivity.

This focus aligns with the needs of growing economies across the Global South, where Qatar is an active investor in development finance. This includes pursuing strategic manufacturing growth, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, in regions across Africa and Asia.

The report highlights that Qatar is in a unique position to invest in capabilities that can trigger rapid change and a new industrial policy can enable Qatar to transition toward a more diversified, competitive, and climate-compatible sustainable economy. Designing industrial policy around the expectation of future global decarbonisation is crucial for local industry competitiveness.

According to the report, the path forward for Qatar involves embedding industrial policy within the Third National Development Strategy framework of the country, focusing on selective, export-oriented cluster development that leverages Qatar's strengths in logistics and global connectivity.

“Critical areas for exploration include developing a hydrogen production base and expanding Carbon Capture and Storage infrastructure to decarbonise manufacturing, positioning Qatar as a potential global leader in low-carbon product exports,” the report emphasises.

Earthna Center Qatar Foundation economic diversification industrial policy