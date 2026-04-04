Hardison Co. Announces Project20x White-Label Platform, Creating A Universal AI Engine For Healthcare, Government, And Social Services

Hardison Co. today announced the expansion of Project20x -a groundbreaking digital platform that helps users leverage AI to solve real-world problems-into a fully white-labeled Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) solution.

Rather than building isolated applications for individual sectors, Project20x provides a single, universal foundation. This new capability allows governments, healthcare networks, nonprofits, and civic leaders to deploy their own custom versions of the platform. Because they all share the same underlying architecture, every core improvement to the Project20x AI immediately upgrades every single white-label deployment, creating an ecosystem where advancements in one sector instantly benefit all others.

Beyond ChatGPT and Claude: Action, Not Just Text

At its core, Project20x represents a fundamental shift from generative AI to agentic AI. While conversational platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude generate text-based advice and to-do lists, Project20x executes real-world action. Instead of leaving a user with a plan they have to execute themselves, the platform's AI agents actively connect users to resources, make phone calls, schedule appointments, and coordinate services, acting as a relentless copilot until the issue is completely resolved.

"Giving someone a 10-step text plan doesn't solve their problem-it just gives them more work," said Arion Hardison, Founder of Project20x. "We built Project20x to be the underlying engine for actual problem-solving. When we make the AI better at navigating a complex government form or making an automated phone call to a clinic, that improvement helps everyone. By opening up our white-label infrastructure, domain experts can bring their specific policies to the platform, while we focus on making the core technology better for everyone."

Empowering Elected Officials to Deliver Real Results

With the upcoming midterm elections, one of the most enthusiastic groups to adopt the Project20x white label has been elected officials and political candidates. Whether currently serving their term or in the campaign phase, the platform acts as a "superpower" that allows them to scale the specific solutions they want to provide. By setting up policies and governance in a controlled, transparent system, officials are using AI to directly improve service delivery to their constituents.

Already, officials have leveraged Project20x deployments to connect kids with additional after-school programs when municipal budgets were cut and to drastically improve constituent access to mental health services. Hardison Co. is also currently working with several city leaders on an improved, AI-native Child Protective Services (CPS) portal to better serve vulnerable families. Using AI to guarantee direct, tangible service delivery to the public has proven to be one of the platform's most transformative use cases to date.

Scaling Expertise Across Every Sector

The white-label model ensures that the core user experience remains frictionless-an intuitive, voice-first AI copilot-while the underlying guidance is specifically tuned by experts. Demonstrations and conceptual use cases currently being developed on the Project20x architecture span civil rights, civic tech, and clinical healthcare:



NAACP (Concept): A specialized copilot focused on the Black community, designed to help navigate systemic barriers, access civil rights legal aid, and connect users with local social services and economic opportunities.

Codify and Codify: Localized, AI-native copilots designed to seamlessly connect residents of major metropolitan areas with city-specific public assistance, civic resources, and social services.

Crohns: A targeted healthcare copilot where gastroenterologists set the administrative policies, helping patients navigate the daily complexities, treatments, and lifestyle adjustments of Crohn's disease.

Diet Manager: A platform administered by registered dietitians focused entirely on Medical Nutrition Therapy, guiding users step-by-step through clinical dietary interventions. PHM: A Public Health Management instance governed by functional medicine practitioners, providing users with AI-guided, holistic health solutions.

Pioneering "DPGaaS" and AI-Native Governance

Another emerging frontier on the platform is what Hardison Co. calls DPGaaS (Digital Public Good as a Service/Startup). A prime example of this is morte, a deployment where users can create programs to be executed by AI agents after they pass away. Moving far beyond standard end-of-life planning, morte agents take actual posthumous actions-such as closing accounts, distributing digital assets, or sending scheduled communications.

Because Project20x provides AI-native governance at its core, the boundaries of what these agents can and cannot do are not decided by a tech company. Instead, the allowed actions are established directly by the policies and legal frameworks set by elected officials in the specific jurisdiction where the program operates, ensuring absolute localized, democratic control over the AI.

How It Works: Combining Universal AI with Human Expertise

Regardless of the white-label deployment, the user journey remains consistent and accessible. Greeted by a simple microphone interface and the prompt, "How may I help you?", a user simply taps the mic and explains their problem or the assistance they need in their own words.

Whether a resident is telling Codify they need help applying for a parking permit, or a citizen is telling NAACP they need eviction defense, the platform instantly processes the request and generates a structured, actionable pathway.

What makes these pathways uniquely effective is how the AI is governed behind the scenes. Each white-label deployment features a customized administrative interface where domain experts set the exact policies the AI follows when generating solutions. For example, the guidance on Crohns is directed by gastroenterologists via the admin portal, ensuring all AI-generated health programs adhere to expert clinical standards. Similarly, NAACP allows community organizers to tailor localized resources and guidance through state-specific hubs like or.

By merging this individualized, expert-driven policy with Project20x's core technology, the AI accurately organizes the relevant local agencies, practitioners, or community resources, and actively implements the solution from start to finish.

Availability

The Project20x white-label infrastructure is currently in early access for select organizational partners, elected officials, healthcare providers, and civic leaders. The platform will officially open for full public availability on May 1.

To learn more about deploying a custom AI copilot for your community or cause, visit .







About Project20x

Project20x helps you use AI to solve everyday problems. By pressing the mic and explaining your issue, the platform builds a custom solution, bundling the exact services, people, and guidance you need, paired with an AI agent to guide you from start to finish. Designed as a democratically governed digital public infrastructure (DPI), Project20x is transforming how individuals and organizations navigate challenges.

About Hardison Co.

Hardison Co. serves as the central administrative and governance layer for the Project20x ecosystem. Operating as the foundational policy engine, Hardison Co. establishes the overarching frameworks, ethical guidelines, and democratic oversight that dictate how the AI operates across all white-label deployments. By providing this robust governance infrastructure, Hardison Co. ensures that every custom AI copilot-from healthcare to civic engagement-remains secure, equitable, and strictly aligned with the public good.