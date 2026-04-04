Zelensky Meets With Patriarch Bartholomew

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The head of state noted that a key topic of discussion was the fate of Ukrainian children and what they are being forced to endure because of Russian aggression. Zelensky thanked Patriarch Bartholomew for his support and constant prayers for Ukraine, Ukrainians, and Ukrainian children.

He also informed the Ecumenical Patriarch about the negotiation process aimed at achieving a just peace.

Zelensky, Erdoğan hold talks in Istanbul

In addition, the development of the church in Ukraine was discussed during the meeting.

The President invited Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine "to offer spiritual support to our people in this important year for all of us, as we mark the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence."

As Ukrinform reported, the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey agreed in Istanbul on new steps in security cooperation.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Facebook