Fuel Crackdown In J&K: 108 Cylinders Seized, Rs 40,500 Fines Imposed

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Authorities in Kashmir have intensified inspections across fuel and LPG supply chains amid concerns over potential disruptions linked to the prevailing geopolitical situation affecting global petroleum availability.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) said it has stepped up surveillance to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential petroleum products across the Valley and to curb hoarding and black marketing during a period of heightened demand.

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Officials said a total of 2,427 inspections have been conducted across Kashmir since March 19 as part of a widespread enforcement drive.

During these inspections, authorities detected 14 cases of hoarding and six instances of black marketing. As part of the action, 108 LPG cylinders were seized and fines amounting to ₹40,500 were imposed on violators.

The department has also directed Oil Marketing Companies to maintain adequate stock levels at all distribution points to ensure smooth and timely supply to consumers.

Read Also Centre Orders Crackdown On Fuel Hoarding, Black Marketing Fuel, LPG Supplies Stable Across J&K: Officials

To address public concerns, dedicated helplines have been established, allowing residents to report irregularities or lodge complaints with concerned officials.

The Directorate reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring fair and equitable distribution of fuel and LPG supplies across the region during the ongoing uncertainty.

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