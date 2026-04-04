MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Paypal Launches Its PYUSD Digital Currency In 70 Markets And Makes It Available To Users appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

PayPal announced the launch of its digital currency, PayPal USD (PYUSD), in 70 markets worldwide within the platform's accounts. The company stated that the tool will enable users to send funds globally with faster settlements and at a lower cost than traditional payment methods.

The stablecoin is backed by the U.S. dollar and is part of the company's strategy to facilitate international transactions amid the growing digitization of commerce.

The rollout includes countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. These include Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru, as well as the United States and the United Kingdom.

The company noted that users will be able to buy, hold, send, and receive PYUSD directly from their accounts on the platform.

Transferring and converting funds

Customers in the new supported markets will also be able to instantly transfer funds to others, either within the system or to third-party digital wallets. They will also be able to convert the digital currency into local currency when withdrawing funds for everyday expenses.

Some additional features, such as holding rewards, will be available only to eligible users and will depend on local regulations.

“Consumers and businesse around the world are looking for faster, smoother ways to conduct global transactions, and the current system still charges too much, takes too long, and operates with timelines designed for a different era,” said May Zabaneh, senior vice president and general manager of Crypto at PayPal.

He added that enabling PYUSD in user accounts across multiple countries provides faster access to funds and more cost-effective ways to send money across borders.

PayPal stated that the expansion aims to increase the utility and adoption of PYUSD within a more inclusive global commerce ecosystem.

Businesses will be able to access funds in minutes

The company stated that businesses accepting the digital currency will be able to access their funds in minutes, rather than waiting days or weeks for payment settlement. According to PayPal, this improves liquidity and reduces reliance on traditional financial processing cycles.

Faster access to funds can facilitate working capital management and support international business operations.

“This is a significant step for Latin America. By making PYUSD available directly within PayPal's trusted wallet, we are providing consumers and businesses across the region with a faster, more accessible, and more efficient way to participate in the global economy. This means fewer barriers, greater predictability, and more opportunities for growth in an increasingly connected market,” added Juan Bordes, vice president and general manager for Latin America at PayPal.

The post Paypal Launches Its PYUSD Digital Currency In 70 Markets And Makes It Available To Users appeared first on The Costa Rica News.