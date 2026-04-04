Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Amazes Yuvraj Singh At Only 15 Two-Time WC Winner Says 'I Have Seen Very Few People With Such...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Just a day after England's Jos Buttler was left in awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi talent, two-time World Cup-winning former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh couldn't hold himself but praise highly the skillset of the 15-year-old lad. Having burst on to the scene in IPL 2025 with his 35-ball hundred, there was no stopping Sooryavanshi from there on.

Be it ODIs or Tests or T20Is for India U19, Sooryavanshi had scored a hundred in every country he visited in the past year. Impressed by the Bihar born lad's fearless approach, Sooryavanshi's bat speed caught the attention of Yuvraj, who too was a southpaw like the youngster.

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"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing very well. Vaibhav has amazing bat speed. His bat speed is better than mine. I have seen very few people with such bat speed,” he said on a podcast with Sportstak. "The best part about him is with that bat speed, it doesn't go in just one way.

“In the first match, they (Gujarat Titans ) dropped him. But after that the way he hit those sixes on the off side off good deliveries, that was quality. He is not just a one dimensional player. His power-hitting is all around the corner,” said Yuvraj while describing Sooryavanshi's pure talent.

'There is no vacant spot' - Yuvraj Singh

With age on his side, Yuvraj felt Sooryavanshi will get better as hh plays more matches in the coming days.“I feel at a young age, he has got a lot of skills. Obviously, the more matches he plays, with failure and success, he will become a better batter,” added Yuvraj.

Following his stellar run in the past year, a few former cricketers even had the opinion of fast-tracking Sooryavanshi into the senior national side. When asked about the same, Yuvraj sounded confident about the idea but remained non-committal about the timing.

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With the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill to name a few at the top of the order, getting a spot in the Indian team is nothing short of a miracle.“About Vaibhav, the majority of the people know he will play for India.

"There is no vacant spot in India's T20I team at the moment. There is a lot of competition. I feel that sooner or later, he is going to play. When he plays is a question. When the selectors feel he is ready, they will give him a chance,” concluded Yuvraj.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026

Having scored 252 runs in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi started his 2026 season from where he had left. Chasing a below-par total for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings, Sooryavanshi smashed a 15-ball half-century, thus paving the way for his team's eight-wicket victory.

Against Gujarat Titans on Saturday, Sooryavanshi once again started on the same vein, racing to 31 runs in just 18 balls. He was however dismissed by Rashid Khan as Sooryavanshi smashed five fours and a six during his stay.

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