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HH The Amir, Italian Prime Minister Discuss Regional, International Developments


2026-04-04 02:09:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, discussed regional and international developments during a meeting on Saturday at Lusail Palace.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Amir welcomed the Italian Prime Minister and expressed thanks and appreciation for the Italian Republic's position, praising the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

Both sides stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and prioritize political dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the most effective way to contain the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and its impact on energy and supply chains, and to safeguard regional energy security.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation relations and explored ways to enhance and develop them across various sectors, particularly in the economy and energy.

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Gulf Times

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