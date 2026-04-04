IPL 2026: 'Doesn't Matter Who Scores, As Long As The Team Wins,' Says Priyansh Arya After PBKS Beat CSK

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Punjab Kings young star Priyansh Arya said that the main focus of both players is to win the match and not focus on individual records after his blistering knock of 39 runs helped the team register a dominant five-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Coming to chase a big target of 210 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Punjab Kings openers Arya and Prabhsimran gave the team an excellent start as they scored 55 runs in just 4 overs, with Priyansh playing the attacking role while Prabhsimran supported the young star.

Priyansh lauded Prabhsimran's consistency and said that his strike rotation keeps the pressure off.

"Prabh bhai is 'Mr. Consistent for me now because of how he performs in every match. I really enjoy batting with him as he keeps rotating the strike and doesn't let the pressure build. It doesn't matter who is doing the scoring; as long as the team benefits, that is all that matters," Priyansh said after the match.

Meanwhile, his partner Prabhsimran revealed that they aim to give a good start to the team, and it doesn't matter if the runs come from which players bat.

"Our aim is never about scoring a 50 or a 100. The intent is always to give the team a start that makes the chase easier. Priyansh started brilliantly today, scoring nearly 40 in just 11 balls. I was struggling to find my rhythm early on, so the way he batted really helped the team and me," he said.

"If I score, he is happy; if he scores, I am happy. And if we both score, the team and all of Punjab will be happy. At the end of the day, we just want to win," he concluded.

Prabhsimran and Priyansh are expected to play a big role when the 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings, face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 6 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.