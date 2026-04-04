Rallies In Seoul Commemorate, Oppose Ex-President Yoon's Ouster On 1St Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 4 (IANS) Thousands of people took to the streets in central Seoul on Saturday, commemorating or opposing the ouster of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was convicted of insurrection, on the first anniversary of his removal from office.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered in front of the Constitutional Court in central Seoul, holding pickets reading "End insurrection, treason" and calling for "grand social reform."

The rally came on the first anniversary of the Constitutional Court granting the ouster of Yoon for illegitimately declaring martial law on December 3, 2024.

In February, a district court sentenced him to life in prison, convicting him of insurrection for deploying troops to the National Assembly.

Hundreds of protesters also gathered around the National Assembly in western Seoul, calling for prosecution reform related to Yoon, who previously served as the country's top prosecutor, Yonhap news agency reported.

Separately, nearly three thousands of Yoon's supporters staged rallies and marches near the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly and in central Seoul, decrying his ouster and calling for his release. They waved the national flags of South Korea and the United States, with an Israeli flag also spotted among them.

"A year after the fraudulent ouster, we remain never fazed," a young protester yelled, while others said the martial law declaration was "legitimate."

No clashes were reported between participants in the opposing rallies.

Yoon has been in custody while standing trial over his failed bid to impose martial law in December 2024 and other charges.

Earlier on March 9, the main opposition People Power Party had apologised for the 2024 martial law declaration by then President Yoon Suk Yeol and pledged to sever ties with him amid an ongoing internal feud ahead of the June 3 local elections.

The announcement came in a resolution issued in the name of all party lawmakers, as the party grapples with falling public support after Yoon's martial law attempt and internal divisions over its political direction and ties with the former president.

Some party members have called for a clear break from Yoon, while others back the so-called Yoon Again movement.