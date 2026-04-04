Assam Cracks Down On LPG Distributors, Five Suspended For Irregularities

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 4 (IANS) The Assam government has suspended five LPG distributors across the state with immediate effect, citing irregularities in distribution practices and violations of compliance norms, officials said on Saturday.

The action comes as part of an intensified monitoring exercise being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and oil marketing companies, against the backdrop of the prevailing geopolitical situation in West Asia that has prompted heightened vigilance over fuel supplies.

The suspended distributors include B.M. Gas Service in Tezpur, Biswanath Gas Distributor in Biswanath Charali, Gadadhar Gas Service in Dhubri, K.A. Indane Gramin Vitrak in Howly (Barpeta), and Prakash Indane Agency in Hojai.

According to an official statement issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, LPG supplies to these agencies have been halted, and no further allocations will be made through the Supply Planning and Distribution (SPD) system until further orders.

Authorities have assured that consumers linked to these distributors have been reassigned to alternative agencies to ensure uninterrupted supply of cooking gas.

Officials emphasised that the move is part of a broader effort to enforce strict compliance and prevent malpractice in the distribution of essential commodities.“Irregularities identified during inspections necessitated immediate action,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the state government has reviewed the overall LPG availability situation and assured the public that there is no shortage.

Domestic consumers continue to receive full allocation, while commercial LPG supply has been increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent following the state's compliance with reform criteria.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance, the government said further action would be taken based on the outcome of ongoing reviews. It also underlined that continuous monitoring mechanisms remain in place to safeguard consumer interests and ensure seamless distribution across Assam.