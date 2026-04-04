What Would The Boss Do? 2.0 By Jerry Roth Champions Purpose-Driven Leadership And Long-Term Business Success

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Entrepreneur and business leader Jerry Roth returns with What Would the Boss Do? 2.0, a practical and culture-centered guide designed to help business owners shift from short-term survival thinking to long-term sustainability. Drawing on decades of hands-on experience building a multi-million-dollar international distribution company, Roth offers readers a blueprint for creating workplaces where employees thrive and customers remain loyal.

Roth begins with a simple but challenging premise: companies that endure for generations do so intentionally. Across the United States, some businesses have survived more than 250 years, not by accident or luck, but by cultivating habits and cultures rooted in purpose. What Would the Boss Do? 2.0 explores how leaders can replicate that longevity by prioritizing people over profit and embedding values into everyday decision-making.

At the heart of the book is a leadership shift. Roth examines the consequences of moving from a service-oriented mindset, asking, "What can I do to help you?" to a self-serving focus on, "What can you do for me?" Through story-driven lessons, he reveals how greed and short-term thinking erode culture, weaken morale, and ultimately threaten survival. In contrast, leaders who demonstrate clarity of purpose and consistency of action inspire loyalty and sustainable growth.

The book follows the transformation of Mali, a business owner struggling to manage her mortgage loan processing company. Under Roth's mentorship, she learns to build habits that reinforce culture, reduce turnover, and create a workplace she no longer feels the need to escape from. The narrative underscores the power of example, showing that when employees understand what the boss would do in any situation, decision-making becomes aligned and effective.

Roth integrates insights reminiscent of influential business thinkers, offering practical strategies for retaining employees and customers without excessive spending on advertising or recruitment. He emphasizes that success begins in the first year of business, when foundational habits and purpose must be clearly defined. Leaders who know why they come to work and communicate that vision consistently position their companies miles ahead of competitors.

Beyond business mechanics, What Would the Boss Do? 2.0 highlights the parallel between life and leadership. Just as personal habits shape long-term health, organizational habits determine whether a company remains an adolescent or becomes a centenarian.

The book is now available at:



For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: