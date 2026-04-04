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Gulf States Reassess Pipeline Strategies
(MENAFN) Gulf nations are reconsidering pipeline initiatives designed to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz, as the latest geopolitical turmoil renews anxieties about the region’s reliance on one of the globe’s most critical oil and gas bottlenecks, according to a report by Financial Times on Thursday.
The revived discussions reflect mounting apprehension that extended Iranian control or disruption of the strait could leave Gulf exporters vulnerable, prompting officials and industry leaders to revisit alternatives that were previously regarded as prohibitively expensive or technically challenging.
The current emergency has underscored the strategic significance of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, a 1,200-kilometer conduit transporting crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, enabling exports to completely bypass Hormuz. One senior Gulf energy executive described the pipeline to the FT as appearing “like a genius masterstroke” in hindsight.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser also emphasized the pipeline’s role, noting it is the “main route that we are capitalizing on right now,” as the kingdom considers whether to further expand its capacity or develop additional export pathways and terminals along the Red Sea coastline.
The report indicated that potential long-term solutions might include more extensive trade corridors stretching from India through the Gulf to Europe, while some industry leaders suggested that pipelines reaching Mediterranean ports will ultimately be constructed. Yossi Abu, CEO of Israel’s NewMed Energy, remarked: “People need to control their own destinies, with their friends.”
The revived discussions reflect mounting apprehension that extended Iranian control or disruption of the strait could leave Gulf exporters vulnerable, prompting officials and industry leaders to revisit alternatives that were previously regarded as prohibitively expensive or technically challenging.
The current emergency has underscored the strategic significance of Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, a 1,200-kilometer conduit transporting crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, enabling exports to completely bypass Hormuz. One senior Gulf energy executive described the pipeline to the FT as appearing “like a genius masterstroke” in hindsight.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser also emphasized the pipeline’s role, noting it is the “main route that we are capitalizing on right now,” as the kingdom considers whether to further expand its capacity or develop additional export pathways and terminals along the Red Sea coastline.
The report indicated that potential long-term solutions might include more extensive trade corridors stretching from India through the Gulf to Europe, while some industry leaders suggested that pipelines reaching Mediterranean ports will ultimately be constructed. Yossi Abu, CEO of Israel’s NewMed Energy, remarked: “People need to control their own destinies, with their friends.”
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