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Baku Open Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off

Baku Open Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off


2026-04-04 07:06:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“Baku Open” table tennis tournament has officially started in Azerbaijan's capital, bringing together amateur and veteran players in a celebration of the sport, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the tournament is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Table Tennis Federation and to Baku's designation as the 2026 World Sports Capital.

The competition, hosted at the Shua Sports Complex, primarily features amateur and veteran table tennis players showcasing their skills. Professional athletes are allowed to compete only in doubles matches, where each team consists of one professional and one amateur player.

The tournament will be held across two stages-April 4–5 and April 11–12-with a total prize fund of 3,000 manats.

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AzerNews

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