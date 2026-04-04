Baku Open Table Tennis Tournament Kicks Off
According to the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, the tournament is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the International Table Tennis Federation and to Baku's designation as the 2026 World Sports Capital.
The competition, hosted at the Shua Sports Complex, primarily features amateur and veteran table tennis players showcasing their skills. Professional athletes are allowed to compete only in doubles matches, where each team consists of one professional and one amateur player.
The tournament will be held across two stages-April 4–5 and April 11–12-with a total prize fund of 3,000 manats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment