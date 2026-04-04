Altlayer Announced As Gold Sponsor For Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome AltLayer as a Gold Sponsor.

AltLayer builds infrastructure and autonomous agents for interacting with on-chain systems. Explore blockchain data, automate workflows, and build intelligent applications on decentralized networks:

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia's premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong's Web3 landscape.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today's evolving Web3 landscape.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: