NAREDCO Launches Nextgen NCR Chapter To Foster Young Leadership

The National Capital Region's emerging real estate leaders came together today at NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen Excelerate 2026, Trident Nariman Point, Mumbai to witness the official launch of the NAREDCO NextGen NCR Chapter. The event marked a significant step in integrating the region's next-generation professionals with the national NAREDCO NextGen platform and fostering a shared vision for sustainable and responsible urban development.

A Vision for Sustainable Urban Development

The launch brought together young developers, entrepreneurs, and real estate professionals from across NCR, including representatives from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, and Bhiwadi and Meerut, alongside policymakers and industry experts. The discussions during the event highlighted key themes such as urban development, finance, sustainability, innovation, and policy, with a focus on collaboration, knowledge exchange, and learning from global best practices. "The formation of the NAREDCO NextGen NCR Chapter reflects NAREDCO's continued commitment to nurturing future leadership within the real estate sector. As urbanisation accelerates across regions like NCR, it is essential to empower young professionals with the right platforms to contribute to policy thinking, innovation, and responsible development," said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO.

Furthermore, Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO, added, "NCR remains one of the most significant real estate markets in the country, with scale, complexity, and continuous demand shaping its growth. The launch of NAREDCO NextGen NCR brings structured participation from young leaders into this ecosystem, strengthening industry dialogue and supporting more aligned, forward-looking development across the region."

NAREDCO NextGen NCR Leadership Unveiled

Notably, the new leadership team of the NAREDCO NextGen NCR Chapter was also formally announced. Siddharth Jain has been appointed President of NAREDCO NextGen NCR, with Nikhil Aggarwal as President Elect. The leadership team also includes Aashi Dua as Vice President (Policy), Mugdha as Vice President (Membership), Shivani Aggarwal as Vice President (Events), Muskan as Secretary, and Nakul Bajaj as Treasurer. The leadership expressed its commitment to strengthening engagement among young developers and professionals while expanding the NAREDCO NextGen NCR network across the region.

Commitment to Collaboration and Advocacy

Speaking on the occasion, Siddharth Jain, President of NAREDCO NextGen NCR, said, "NAREDCO, has for decades been the voice of India's real estate sector, advocating for policy reform, promoting transparency, and building bridges between industry and government. We are deeply grateful to our senior leadership for their vision in recognising that the future of this industry must be nurtured today."

"The NCR region, one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving real estate markets in the country, deserves a dedicated platform where young professionals can engage, collaborate, and lead. That platform is now here," Jain added.

The chapter will host leadership summits, panel discussions, study tours, and roundtable interactions with government bodies and regulators, all aligned with NAREDCO National's broader vision for the sector.

Empowering the Next Generation

NAREDCO NextGen, the youth wing of the National Real Estate Development Council, was launched nationally in December 2021 and now brings its focus to the NCR region. The chapter provides a platform for young entrepreneurs and real estate professionals to connect, exchange ideas, share experiences, and strengthen their capabilities while contributing meaningfully to the region's real estate ecosystem.

By facilitating engagement with industry stakeholders and policymakers, the chapter fosters innovation, leadership, and sustainable urban development. Members gain opportunities for networking, learning, collaboration, and leadership development, while collectively supporting ethical practices and future-ready urban growth.

NCR stands among India's largest economic and real estate hubs, with a vast and diverse population and a strong regional economy. Real estate plays a central role in driving the region's growth, supporting infrastructure development, generating employment, and attracting sustained capital investment.

The formation of NAREDCO NextGen NCR positions the next generation of professionals to contribute meaningfully to shaping transparent, innovative, and sustainable urban ecosystems across the region. (ANI)

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