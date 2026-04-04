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Microsoft to Invest USD10 Billion in Japan’s AI
(MENAFN) Microsoft intends to channel 1.6 trillion yen ($10 billion) into Japan to broaden its artificial intelligence and cloud computing framework, a top company executive revealed on Friday.
The declaration occurred during a gathering in Tokyo between Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, according to a news agency.
Scheduled to span from early 2026 to 2029, the investment will involve collaborations with SoftBank Group and Sakura Internet.
“We can provide the support that the Japanese economy needs for the future,” Smith told Takaichi.
He added that the program seeks to accelerate Japan’s economic development by reinforcing the digital infrastructure essential for emerging technologies.
This initiative marks a substantial expansion of Microsoft’s previous $2.9 billion plan, unveiled in 2024, which focused on upgrading data centers and enhancing cloud services within the nation.
The declaration occurred during a gathering in Tokyo between Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, according to a news agency.
Scheduled to span from early 2026 to 2029, the investment will involve collaborations with SoftBank Group and Sakura Internet.
“We can provide the support that the Japanese economy needs for the future,” Smith told Takaichi.
He added that the program seeks to accelerate Japan’s economic development by reinforcing the digital infrastructure essential for emerging technologies.
This initiative marks a substantial expansion of Microsoft’s previous $2.9 billion plan, unveiled in 2024, which focused on upgrading data centers and enhancing cloud services within the nation.
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