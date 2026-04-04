Vaiko, CPI Slam Palaniswami Over 'Baseless' Attack On Stalin, Allege BJP Pressure

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 4 (IANS) A fresh political war of words has erupted in Tamil Nadu, with MDMK leader Vaiko and CPI leader M. Veerapandian launching a sharp attack on AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his recent remarks against Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The leaders accused the AIADMK chief of lowering the standards of political discourse ahead of the elections.

Launching a strong offensive, Vaiko alleged that Palaniswami's statements were politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from key public issues. He said the AIADMK leadership was attempting to regain lost political ground through personal criticism rather than engaging in policy-based debates.

Vaiko further accused Palaniswami of aligning with the BJP under compulsion, claiming that pressure from central agencies had influenced his political decisions.

Describing the remarks against Stalin as "malicious" and "unfounded", he warned that such statements could provoke a strong political backlash.

Defending Stalin's political journey, Vaiko said the Chief Minister had risen through decades of grassroots work within the DMK and held several key administrative positions. He asserted that such a legacy could not be diminished by what he termed as baseless personal attacks.

Vaiko also referred to the events following the demise of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, noting that Stalin had taken efforts to secure a burial site for his father near the memorial of C. N. Annadurai.

He alleged that permission was initially denied by the then government led by Palaniswami and was granted only after court intervention.

Echoing similar views, CPI leader Veerapandian alleged that Palaniswami had entered into an opportunistic alliance with the BJP due to pressure from central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said such developments had weakened the AIADMK and shifted focus away from its internal challenges.

Veerapandian also criticised what he described as "uncivilised and baseless" personal allegations made against Stalin, stating that such remarks were unbecoming of a former Chief Minister. He urged Palaniswami to engage in constructive, issue-based political discourse as the state approaches a crucial election phase.