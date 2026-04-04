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Pakistan Fuel Prices Soar 43 Percent Amid Hormuz Crisis
(MENAFN) Pakistan moved Thursday to sharply raise fuel prices at the pump, citing mounting disruption to global energy supplies triggered by the escalating Middle East conflict — a move that will deliver an immediate blow to millions of consumers already under severe economic strain.
Petrol prices surged to 458.4 Pakistani rupees ($1.64) per liter, up from 321.17 rupees ($1.15), while high-speed diesel climbed to 520.35 rupees ($1.86) from 335.86 rupees ($1.20) — representing hikes of roughly 43% and 55% respectively.
Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced the increases at a joint news conference alongside Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, media reported. Malik attributed the surge directly to the ripple effects of an active war zone reshaping international energy markets.
"It has not just engulfed the entire region but the entire world as well," he said.
At the center of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil transit daily. Shipping activity through the critical waterway has fallen sharply amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, sending oil prices, freight costs, and insurance premiums soaring and deepening global economic anxiety.
Petrol prices surged to 458.4 Pakistani rupees ($1.64) per liter, up from 321.17 rupees ($1.15), while high-speed diesel climbed to 520.35 rupees ($1.86) from 335.86 rupees ($1.20) — representing hikes of roughly 43% and 55% respectively.
Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced the increases at a joint news conference alongside Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, media reported. Malik attributed the surge directly to the ripple effects of an active war zone reshaping international energy markets.
"It has not just engulfed the entire region but the entire world as well," he said.
At the center of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil transit daily. Shipping activity through the critical waterway has fallen sharply amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, sending oil prices, freight costs, and insurance premiums soaring and deepening global economic anxiety.
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