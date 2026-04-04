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SpaceX Eyes Most Valuable IPO Ever
(MENAFN) SpaceX is targeting a valuation exceeding $2 trillion ahead of a planned initial public offering, a figure that would make Elon Musk's rocket-to-artificial-intelligence empire one of the most valuable publicly traded companies on earth, media reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Musk-led company and its advisers are already presenting the valuation target to prospective investors as part of early "testing-the-waters" discussions, with formal meetings expected in the coming weeks, according to the report.
The target represents a near two-thirds jump in just months. SpaceX's acquisition of Musk's xAI in February pegged the combined entity at $1.25 trillion. The earlier confidential IPO filing, also reported by Bloomberg, initially targeted a valuation above $1.75 trillion, with a potential listing date as early as June.
A Landmark Listing in the Making
At more than $2 trillion, SpaceX would leapfrog Meta and Tesla in market value, trailing only Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon among S&P 500 constituents.
The offering could raise as much as $75 billion — more than double Saudi Aramco's $29 billion listing in 2019, currently the largest on record — potentially rewriting the history books for global capital markets.
The listing is expected to land amid a broader wave of high-profile market debuts, including potential IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic, both rivals to xAI's chatbot Grok.
Moon Factories and Space-Based AI
Proceeds from the offering are earmarked for Musk's sweeping and capital-intensive ambitions — among them, space-based artificial intelligence data centers and a manufacturing facility on the moon.\
In March, Musk also revealed plans for Terafab, a chip production venture targeting robotics, artificial intelligence, and space-based data infrastructure, which he said would eventually be jointly operated by Tesla and SpaceX.
The Musk-led company and its advisers are already presenting the valuation target to prospective investors as part of early "testing-the-waters" discussions, with formal meetings expected in the coming weeks, according to the report.
The target represents a near two-thirds jump in just months. SpaceX's acquisition of Musk's xAI in February pegged the combined entity at $1.25 trillion. The earlier confidential IPO filing, also reported by Bloomberg, initially targeted a valuation above $1.75 trillion, with a potential listing date as early as June.
A Landmark Listing in the Making
At more than $2 trillion, SpaceX would leapfrog Meta and Tesla in market value, trailing only Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon among S&P 500 constituents.
The offering could raise as much as $75 billion — more than double Saudi Aramco's $29 billion listing in 2019, currently the largest on record — potentially rewriting the history books for global capital markets.
The listing is expected to land amid a broader wave of high-profile market debuts, including potential IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic, both rivals to xAI's chatbot Grok.
Moon Factories and Space-Based AI
Proceeds from the offering are earmarked for Musk's sweeping and capital-intensive ambitions — among them, space-based artificial intelligence data centers and a manufacturing facility on the moon.\
In March, Musk also revealed plans for Terafab, a chip production venture targeting robotics, artificial intelligence, and space-based data infrastructure, which he said would eventually be jointly operated by Tesla and SpaceX.
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