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Experts Raise Alarm Over Possible War Crimes on Iran
(MENAFN) A coalition of more than 100 legal scholars in the United States has cautioned that recent American military actions targeting Iran could potentially qualify as war crimes, pointing to alleged breaches of international law, including the United Nations Charter, as well as strikes affecting civilian locations and controversial public statements by senior officials.
In a jointly signed letter released Thursday, academics from leading universities argued that the joint US-Israeli military campaign launched in late February lacks legal justification under international law. They described it as “a clear violation of the United Nations Charter.”
The group further noted that both battlefield conduct and official rhetoric “raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes.”
Among the statements highlighted were remarks by Donald Trump, who said the US might carry out attacks on Iran “just for fun.” The scholars also referenced comments from Pete Hegseth, who stated that American forces do not operate under “stupid rules of engagement,” and declared “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies” — wording that, under international law, may itself be considered unlawful.
The letter also drew attention to a February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, where at least 175 people, most of them children, were reportedly killed. According to reports, the Pentagon later concluded the strike was carried out using outdated intelligence, though no official apology has been issued.
In a jointly signed letter released Thursday, academics from leading universities argued that the joint US-Israeli military campaign launched in late February lacks legal justification under international law. They described it as “a clear violation of the United Nations Charter.”
The group further noted that both battlefield conduct and official rhetoric “raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, including potential war crimes.”
Among the statements highlighted were remarks by Donald Trump, who said the US might carry out attacks on Iran “just for fun.” The scholars also referenced comments from Pete Hegseth, who stated that American forces do not operate under “stupid rules of engagement,” and declared “no quarter, no mercy for our enemies” — wording that, under international law, may itself be considered unlawful.
The letter also drew attention to a February 28 strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, where at least 175 people, most of them children, were reportedly killed. According to reports, the Pentagon later concluded the strike was carried out using outdated intelligence, though no official apology has been issued.
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