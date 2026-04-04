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Israel Says It Struck Iranian Missile Sites
(MENAFN) Israel claimed Saturday it carried out fresh strikes against Iran, targeting a ballistic missile warehouse, weapons research and development facilities, and an air defense installation belonging to the country's elite military force.
In a statement posted on X, the Israeli army said it also hit "an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense site where missiles intended to target aircraft were stored."
The latest strikes represent a further escalation in a conflict now entering its second month. US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes, extending its retaliatory reach beyond Israeli territory to hit Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets — broadening a conflict that shows no signs of abating.
In a statement posted on X, the Israeli army said it also hit "an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense site where missiles intended to target aircraft were stored."
The latest strikes represent a further escalation in a conflict now entering its second month. US and Israeli forces launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes, extending its retaliatory reach beyond Israeli territory to hit Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets — broadening a conflict that shows no signs of abating.
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