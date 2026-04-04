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Belgium Sends Troops to Brussels Transport Hubs to Fight Drug Crime
(MENAFN) Belgium has begun sending military personnel to train stations and metro hubs in Brussels to help tackle drug-related crime and public insecurity, as stated by reports.
Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said mixed patrols combining police officers, railway police, and military personnel would be deployed. “We are talking about mixed patrols, with police officers, railway police and military personnel. This represents 45 full-time equivalents, but in reality it involves more personnel,” he said.
Quintin did not reveal exact locations or schedules but assured that the patrols would be visible.
“It is not necessarily a good idea to indicate where police and military will be, or at what time, but they will be there and they will be visible,” he added.
He described Brussels as facing the most acute challenges related to drug trafficking and insecurity, noting that the deployment could be extended to other major cities if necessary.
Transport hubs were chosen because of their heavy passenger traffic and associated security risks. “Unfortunately, these are hotspots of insecurity because they are also places with heavy traffic,” Quintin said.
The initiative aligns with earlier plans to expand the military’s role in public security. Defense Minister Theo Francken indicated that troops could also be assigned to transport hubs and operations aimed at curbing drug-related crime.
Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said mixed patrols combining police officers, railway police, and military personnel would be deployed. “We are talking about mixed patrols, with police officers, railway police and military personnel. This represents 45 full-time equivalents, but in reality it involves more personnel,” he said.
Quintin did not reveal exact locations or schedules but assured that the patrols would be visible.
“It is not necessarily a good idea to indicate where police and military will be, or at what time, but they will be there and they will be visible,” he added.
He described Brussels as facing the most acute challenges related to drug trafficking and insecurity, noting that the deployment could be extended to other major cities if necessary.
Transport hubs were chosen because of their heavy passenger traffic and associated security risks. “Unfortunately, these are hotspots of insecurity because they are also places with heavy traffic,” Quintin said.
The initiative aligns with earlier plans to expand the military’s role in public security. Defense Minister Theo Francken indicated that troops could also be assigned to transport hubs and operations aimed at curbing drug-related crime.
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