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Google Unveils Its Most Powerful Open AI Model Family Yet
(MENAFN) Google unveiled Gemma 4 on Thursday, the latest generation of its open-source artificial intelligence model family, positioning it as the most capable and accessible release in the series to date — built for advanced reasoning, autonomous decision-making, and multi-step agentic workflows.
In a post published on Google's official blog, the company confirmed that Gemma 4 is built on the same research and technology foundation as Gemini 3 and released under the Apache License 2.0, making it freely available to developers worldwide.
The new family arrives in four distinct sizes, engineered to run across a broad spectrum of hardware — from Android devices and laptop GPUs to developer workstations and high-performance accelerators — a deliberate design choice aimed at lowering barriers to advanced AI deployment.
Gemma 4 supports multi-step planning and deep logical reasoning, and is purpose-built for constructing autonomous agents capable of interacting with external tools and application programming interfaces. All four models in the family support code generation and can natively process both images and video, Google said.
On context and language, the edge models feature a 128,000-token context window, while the larger models extend that capacity to 256,000 tokens. The entire family was natively trained across more than 140 languages, the company added.
The launch builds on substantial momentum for the Gemma ecosystem. Google said the model series has surpassed 400 million downloads since its first-generation debut, with the broader "Gemmaverse" developer community having produced more than 100,000 model variants to date.
In a post published on Google's official blog, the company confirmed that Gemma 4 is built on the same research and technology foundation as Gemini 3 and released under the Apache License 2.0, making it freely available to developers worldwide.
The new family arrives in four distinct sizes, engineered to run across a broad spectrum of hardware — from Android devices and laptop GPUs to developer workstations and high-performance accelerators — a deliberate design choice aimed at lowering barriers to advanced AI deployment.
Gemma 4 supports multi-step planning and deep logical reasoning, and is purpose-built for constructing autonomous agents capable of interacting with external tools and application programming interfaces. All four models in the family support code generation and can natively process both images and video, Google said.
On context and language, the edge models feature a 128,000-token context window, while the larger models extend that capacity to 256,000 tokens. The entire family was natively trained across more than 140 languages, the company added.
The launch builds on substantial momentum for the Gemma ecosystem. Google said the model series has surpassed 400 million downloads since its first-generation debut, with the broader "Gemmaverse" developer community having produced more than 100,000 model variants to date.
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