Swiss Supermarkets Recall Cheese Due To Salmonella Risk

Customers should not consume the affected products from the Landbrügg cheese dairy in Schüpfheim, Lucerne.

This was triggered by a salmonella contamination found at the cheese dairy in a Kräuterbrie soft cheese. The Landbrügg cheese dairy therefore recalled its entire product range as a precautionary measure, as it announced on Friday. The products were sold through Coop and Migros, among other stores.

Nine different products are affected, including several Brie varieties, humidor cheese and cheese platters, which were available in Coop supermarkets and Coop City between March 2 and April 2, Coop wrote on Friday.

Some of the goods were on sale throughout Switzerland, while other products were only available in individual sales regions. The recall applies to all best-before dates of the affected products.

The goods have been withdrawn from sale. Customers can return the products to receive a refund.

Migros, for its part, announced on Friday that it had withdrawn three types of cheese from the same Landbrügg cheese dairy from sale. The affected products were only sold by the Migros co-operatives in Aare, Basel, Lucerne, Eastern Switzerland and Zurich. Here, too, customers can return the products and have the purchase price refunded.

Salmonella are bacteria that can cause food-borne infections. Infection often leads to diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting. They are particularly dangerous for people with a weakened immune system, pregnant women, children and older people, as serious complications can occur in severe cases.

This content was published on Jan 14, 2026 Nestlé has recalled batches of infant formula in around 60 countries as a precaution, in what is the biggest recall in the company's history.