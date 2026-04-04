India Thanks Armenia For Helping Evacuate Citizens From Iran Amid West Asia Tensions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) India on Saturday expressed gratitude to Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of its nationals from Iran, as efforts continue to bring back citizens amid the intensifying conflict in West Asia.

The evacuation of Indian fishermen through Armenia marks another step in New Delhi's ongoing mission to ensure the safe return of its citizens from the region.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar posted on X,“Thank FM @AraratMirzoyan and the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen today from Iran, through Armenia to India.”

Amid the escalating situation, hundreds of Indian citizens have been evacuated from Iran into neighbouring Armenia in recent days. India has been coordinating closely with regional governments to ensure safe transit routes for its nationals.

Earlier this week, India also thanked Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation process. During a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that around 204 Indian nationals have successfully crossed into Azerbaijan from Iran via the land border. He added that while several evacuees have already returned to India, others are expected to arrive over the coming days.

“Azerbaijan... several of our Indian nationals, 204 to be precise, have been able to leave Iran for Azerbaijan through the land border. And from there, they will be coming back home. Several of them have returned; others will be returning in the course of the next few days or so,” Jaiswal stated.

India had earlier acknowledged Armenia's assistance in evacuation efforts. On March 16, EAM Jaishankar thanked the Armenian government and its people for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian nationals from Iran, appreciating their continued support during challenging circumstances.

The ongoing evacuation operations highlight India's diplomatic outreach and coordination with multiple countries to safeguard its citizens amid rising tensions in West Asia.