Iran Claims Responsibility For Downing Two U.S. Warplanes

According to Reuters, one U.S. crew member from the F-15E was rescued, while another remained missing, with Iranian forces and local volunteers searching the crash zone. Iranian-linked messaging also circulated public calls to help locate the missing American airman, presenting the incident as proof that Tehran still retains meaningful military capacity.

Iranian officials said the aircraft losses showed the country could still challenge U.S. and Israeli air operations, despite weeks of heavy strikes on Iranian military, industrial and infrastructure targets. The incident marks one of the most serious direct battlefield blows to U.S. forces since the war began.

At the same time, regional security concerns widened beyond Iran's borders. The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon issued a fresh warning to American citizens, advising caution and encouraging departures amid fears that Iranian-linked retaliation could increasingly affect civilian and institutional targets across the region.

The F-15E is a two-seat U.S. strike fighter used in deep attack and precision missions, and its loss over Iranian territory has drawn particular attention because it challenges repeated U.S. claims of battlefield dominance in the air.

The reported second aircraft incident in the Persian Gulf region adds to signs that the war is becoming more dangerous for U.S. forces operating not only over Iran, but also across the wider Gulf theater.

The public celebrations in Iran and the continued search for a missing U.S. crew member underline how the war has entered a more volatile phase, with both military symbolism and regional risks growing rapidly.