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Nashik Tragedy: 9 Members Of Same Family Die As Car Falls Into Well

Nashik Tragedy: 9 Members Of Same Family Die As Car Falls Into Well


2026-04-04 02:00:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A car plunged into a water-filled well in the Shivaji area of Nashik on Friday night, killing nine members of the same family. The victims were returning home from an event when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall into the well.

Police Investigation Initiated

The Maharashtra Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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AsiaNet News

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