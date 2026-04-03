Texas Homeowners Can Freeze School Taxes At 65 - Here's How It Works

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) If you're a homeowner in Texas approaching retirement age, there's a financial perk you don't want to overlook. Property taxes-especially school taxes-can take a big bite out of a fixed income. Fortunately, Texas offers a valuable benefit that can help stabilize those costs once you turn 65. Known as the“school tax freeze,” this option can lock in your school district taxes at a set amount. Understanding how it works can make a meaningful difference in your long-term financial planning.

What Is the School Tax Freeze?

The school tax freeze is a property tax benefit available to Texas homeowners aged 65 and older. Once you qualify, the amount you pay in school district property taxes is capped at the level from the year you first receive the exemption. Even if property values increase or tax rates rise, your school taxes won't go up beyond that frozen amount. This can provide significant relief, especially in areas where home values are climbing rapidly. It's important to note that this freeze applies only to school taxes, not other types of property taxes like city or county taxes.

Who Qualifies for the Tax Freeze?

To qualify, you must be at least 65 years old and own and live in your home as your primary residence. You also need to apply for the Over-65 Homestead Exemption through your local appraisal district. Once approved, the tax freeze is automatically applied to your school taxes. If you're married, only one spouse needs to be 65 or older to qualify, as long as both are listed on the property. Additionally, surviving spouses aged 55 or older may retain the freeze under certain conditions, which adds another layer of protection.

How and When to Apply

Applying for the tax freeze is a straightforward process, but timing matters. You'll need to submit an application for the Over-65 Homestead Exemption to your county appraisal district, typically between January 1 and April 30 of the tax year. Required documentation usually includes proof of age and residency, such as a driver's license or state ID. Once your application is approved, the freeze takes effect for that tax year and continues automatically. If you miss the deadline, you may still be able to apply retroactively for up to two years, so it's worth checking with your local office.

What Happens If You Move?

If you move to a new home within Texas, you don't lose the benefit entirely. Instead, you can transfer a percentage of your previous tax freeze to your new property. This is known as a“ceiling transfer” and helps maintain some of your tax savings. However, the exact amount of the new tax ceiling will depend on the value of your new home compared to your previous one. You'll need to apply for the transfer with your new appraisal district to activate the benefit. Planning ahead can help ensure you continue to enjoy reduced taxes even after relocating.

Additional Benefits and Considerations

Beyond the tax freeze, qualifying homeowners may also receive additional exemptions that further reduce their tax burden. For example, many school districts offer an extra Over-65 exemption amount that lowers the taxable value of your home. Some local governments also provide optional exemptions for seniors, though these vary by location. It's important to review your annual property tax statement to ensure all exemptions are correctly applied. Staying informed about local policies can help you maximize your savings and avoid paying more than necessary.

Locking In Peace of Mind

The Texas school tax freeze is more than just a financial perk-it's a tool for stability and peace of mind during retirement. Capping one of the most significant components of your property tax bill, it helps you better manage your budget year after year. The process to apply is relatively simple, but the long-term benefits can be substantial. Whether you're nearing 65 or already eligible, taking action sooner rather than later can make a real difference. Understanding your options today can lead to greater financial confidence tomorrow.

Are you or a loved one approaching 65 and planning for property taxes in Texas? What questions do you still have about the tax freeze, and how could this benefit impact your retirement plans? Share your thoughts in the comments-we'd love to hear from you!