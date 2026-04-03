Microsoft Invests In Japan's AI Infrastructure

As part of its development strategy in Japan, Microsoft plans to invest 1.6 trillion yen (about $10 billion) in the country's economy between 2026 and 2029, AzerNEWS reports.

The program is aimed at expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and strengthening collaboration with Japan in cybersecurity. During his visit to Japan, Microsoft President Brad Smith unveiled the plan, which includes an educational initiative to train 1 million engineers and developers to work with AI by 2030.

As part of the project, Microsoft will collaborate with local partners such as SoftBank and Sakura Internet. The joint effort is expected to enable Japanese companies and government agencies to use Microsoft Azure cloud services while ensuring that sensitive data remains within the country. Additionally, the partners plan to enhance intelligence sharing to prevent cybercrime, reflecting a broader commitment to secure digital growth.

According to Microsoft's internal data, AI adoption in Japan has surged, with one in five working-age residents currently using generative AI tools. However, government forecasts suggest that by 2040, Japan could face a shortage of more than 3 million specialists in robotics and AI, making investments in education and talent development critical for the country's economic future.

Experts also note that Microsoft's investment could spur innovation hubs across Japan, potentially creating AI-powered solutions in healthcare, manufacturing, and smart cities. This ambitious initiative positions Japan as a global leader in AI and cybersecurity, while also highlighting the strategic role of private-public partnerships in shaping the future of technology.