Iran Downs US F-15, Captures Pilot

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A major escalation in the US -Iran war unfolded Friday as Iran shot down an advanced US fighter jet and a rescue helicopter, while conflicting reports emerged over the fate of at least one American pilot.

The downed aircraft is believed to be a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle, though Iranian officials initially claimed it was a stealth F-35 Lightning II. Iranian authorities continue to maintain that advanced U.S. aircraft were targeted by newly deployed air defence systems.

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In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said an“advanced enemy fighter jet” was shot down in central Iran and completely destroyed. It added that due to the“complete disintegration” of the aircraft, the fate of the pilot remains unknown.

The IRGC also reported another interception south of Qeshm Island, where an aircraft, it said, crashed between Hengam and Qeshm islands into the Persian Gulf-framing the incident as a direct rebuttal to claims by Donald Trump that Iran's air defences had been obliterated.

Iranian media, including Tasnim News Agency, reported that Iranian air defences targeted a US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The helicopter was said to be part of a search-and-rescue mission to recover the pilot of the downed jet and came under fire near the Iran-Iraq border. Other aircraft involved in the mission-including C-130 Hercules-were reportedly pushed back by Iranian air defences.

Unverified accounts from Iraqi sources suggested a helicopter crash near the border, though there has been no official U.S. confirmation of this.

The fate of the pilot remains uncertain and heavily contested. Iranian-linked sources claim the pilot ejected into Iranian territory, with some reports suggesting possible capture. U.S. officials, however, maintain that at least one pilot has been successfully rescued, though details remained limited.

An image circulated by Iranian media-appearing to show an aircraft ejection seat-has intensified speculation.

In a highly unusual move, Iranian state broadcasting in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province called on civilians to help locate US pilots.

Local reports indicate that armed tribesmen and villagers have mobilised across mountainous areas as part of what authorities described as a“widespread chase”.

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An Israeli official confirmed that Israel was assisting the US with intelligence efforts to locate the missing crew member.

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The official added that Israel has cancelled planned strikes inside Iran to avoid disrupting ongoing rescue operations-highlighting the sensitivity of the mission.

The incidents followed US strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including the Karaj bridge, after which Iran warned of retaliatory action against targets in Israel and US allied countries.

Earlier in the day, Trump also suggested the U.S. could“take their oil”, adding to tensions.

According to observers, if confirmed, the capture of a U.S. pilot would mark a major escalation, potentially transforming the conflict into a hostage crisis with far-reaching military and political consequences for the Trump administration.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf mocked Washington in a post on X:

In a separate post, he added:

His remarks appeared to directly counter earlier claims by Donald Trump, who on March 31 said there had effectively been“regime change” in Iran, describing its leadership as“much less radicalised” and more“rational”. ~Trans Asia News