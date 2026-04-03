April 3 Price Outlook: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP And More

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin remains pinned near the $66,500 area as buyers push to extend a recovery, but a chorus of bears continues to defend the line. The price action has traders watching a potential bullish pattern on the daily chart, with a clear test above the moving averages needed to propel a further advance. If bulls fail to sustain above the level, traders fear a slide back toward the mid-to-lower $60,000s, threatening the current setup and inviting renewed selling pressure.

On-chain and sentiment signals add nuance to the tape. CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost highlights that roughly 8.2 million BTC are currently in loss, a level that echoes the undervaluation seen during the prior bear market when losses topped around 10.6 million BTC. For some market observers, that provides a familiar framing: price recovery may be slow, but capitulation dynamics remain supportive of a longer-term bottom formation.

Yet not all technical voices agree on where the floor lies. Aksel Kibar, a Chartered Market Technician, warned that if the developing bearish pattern breaks down, BTC could slip to around $52,500, underscoring that the chart remains delicate and vulnerable to further downside unless fresh buyers step in.

Key voices shaping the narrative

Market pundits remain divided on how to interpret the current setup. Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has floated a bear-case scenario in which BTC could plunge toward the $10,000 level, a stark reminder that macro shocks and risk-off sentiment can quickly reshape risk assets. In a contrasting stance, ARK Invest chief executive Cathie Wood told CNBC that she does not anticipate an 85%–95% collapse from Bitcoin 's all-time highs, suggesting that the downside may be more bounded than some headlines imply.

Bitcoin price outlook

From a purely technical vantage, BTC's next move hinges on how it interacts with key support and resistance rails. The daily chart shows price bouncing off major moving averages but facing persistent selling pressure near the $66,500 threshold. If the price closes decisively below the moving averages and the support zone around $60,000–$62,500, the chart pattern around the ascending triangle could be invalidated, potentially accelerating a pullback as speculative longs unwind.

Conversely, a sustained close above the moving averages would mark a bullish inflection, opening the path toward $72,000 and then toward $76,000. A breakout beyond $76,000 would relieve near-term resistance and could push BTC toward the $84,000 region, aligning with the pattern's completion mechanics and fueling renewed enthusiasm among bulls.

Ether price outlook

Ether has failed to clear the $2,200 resistance, indicating that sellers remain resolute at the level. The chart shows flat moving averages and RSI hovering near the middle, suggesting a balanced tug-of-war with little clear advantage for either side. Traders expect the ETH /USD pair to oscillate roughly between $1,916 and $2,200 in the near term.

To tilt the balance in favor of buyers, ETH would need to sustain a move above $2,200, which could open the way to $2,400 and then $2,600. On the downside, a close below $1,916 would threaten a deeper pullback toward $1,750, where a more meaningful support cluster could form.

Altcoin snapshot: mixed signals across the top names

The broader cohort of high-capaltcoins reflects a landscape of competing forces, with several names hovering near critical levels that could determine the near-term trajectory.

BNB has turned down from resistance near the moving averages and sits near a solid $570 support. The path of least resistance appears downward while the 20-day exponential moving average hovers around $620 and RSI remains near oversold territory. A break of $570 could open the door to a potential slide toward $500, while a bounce above the moving averages might keep price in a range roughly between $570 and $687 for a few days more.

XRP is testing support near $1.27 after failing to sustain the bounce from the 20-day EMA around $1.36. A breakdown below $1.27 could invite a fall toward the February low near $1.11, with the lower bound of a descending-channel pattern offering another potential touchpoint near $1.00. A move above the moving averages could renew the drive toward $1.61 and the descending-channel resistance.

Solana has found itself pressed within a $76–$95 zone, with bulls likely to defend $76. A break below that level would raise the risk of a broader retreat toward $67 or even $50, while a renewed push above the moving averages could extend range-bound action and a back-and-forth rhythm in the near term.

Dogecoin is caught between the moving averages and a key $0.09 support, flagging a potential range expansion in the short term. A daily close below $0.09 would intensify selling pressure and could pull DOGE toward the $0.08 area, with a deeper drop toward $0.06 possible if bears take control. A close above the moving averages would set the stage for a run toward $0.10 and possibly $0.12.

Hyperliquid (HYPE ) has been attempting a bounce off the 50-day simple moving average near $34.16, but the immediate challenge is a weakening momentum as the 20-day EMA around $37.10 turns down and the RSI retreats. A break below the 50-day SMA could pull the price toward the $29.42 level, while a move above the 20-day EMA would keep bulls in the driver's seat and potentially push toward $41.59 and then $43.76.

Cardano 's ADA remains capped below the $0.25 resistance while holding above $0.23. The 20-day EMA sits around $0.25, and RSI remains bearish, suggesting further downside risk if the price breaks below $0.23 toward the $0.22 region and then the $0.18 support. A sustained move above the moving averages could re-activate a rally toward the downtrend line acting as a major hurdle for bulls to conquer.

Bitcoin Cash has slipped to around $443, a critical support, with bulls needing to defend this level. Any bounce faces selling pressures near the moving averages, while a breakdown could form a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern that targets the $375 zone. Conversely, a close above $486 could re-ignite upside toward the $520–$540 area.

Chainlink has traded in a tight band between roughly $8 and $10, signaling a balance of supply and demand. If buyers push above the moving averages, LINK could challenge $10, with a close above that level opening the door to roughly $10.94 and then $11.61. A break below $8 would raise the risk of a drop toward the $7.15 and $6 zones as bears gain traction.

What to watch next

In a market where multiple signals coexist, traders will be watching not only price action but also shifts in on-chain activity and macro risk sentiment. The immediate question is whether BTC can convincingly clear the moving-average hurdle and sustain a breakout, or whether the $60,000–$62,500 zone becomes a more durable magnet for prices. For Ether and the broader altcoin cohort, the next few sessions could determine whether the current ranges compress further or give way to more pronounced breakouts in either direction.

Readers should stay attuned to on-chain metrics that signal capitulation or accumulation, such as BTC's loss exposure and the behavior of long-term holders, as well as any new insights from major market voices that can reinterpret risk appetite in the weeks ahead.

As these dynamics unfold, the path forward remains highly conditional on how price interacts with key technical levels, how macro risk sentiment evolves, and whether fresh capital returns to defend critical supports or pushes prices toward new milestones.

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