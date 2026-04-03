RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks Ended
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
|Revenue
|$86,476
|$76,912
|Cost of services
|62,198
|55,343
|Gross profit
|24,278
|21,569
|Selling, general and administrative
|15,753
|16,025
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|554
|407
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|547
|Potential stock issuance and financing transactions
|-
|64
|Remeasurement of contingent consideration
|-
|(1,759
|)
|Operating income
|7,971
|6,285
|Other expense, net
|780
|516
|Income before income taxes
|7,191
|5,769
|Income tax expense
|1,087
|2,902
|Net income
|$6,104
|$2,867
|Diluted net earnings per share data
|$0.80
|$0.37
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|7,587,448
|7,733,142
|Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
|Revenue
|$319,404
|$278,380
|Cost of services
|231,461
|198,602
|Gross profit
|87,943
|79,778
|Selling, general and administrative
|60,932
|56,787
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|1,918
|1,419
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|-
|136
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|547
|Potential stock issuance and financing transactions
|-
|323
|Remeasurement of contingent consideration
|-
|(1,759
|)
|Operating income
|25,093
|22,325
|Other expense, net
|3,021
|2,135
|Income before income taxes
|22,072
|20,190
|Income tax expense
|5,738
|6,863
|Net income
|$16,334
|$13,327
|Diluted net earnings per share data
|$2.14
|$1.68
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|7,635,740
|7,939,381
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,”“EBITDA,”“Adjusted EBITDA,”“Adjusted net income” and“Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the fourteen and fifty-three weeks ended January 3, 2026, and the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024.
| Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks
Ended
| Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks
Ended
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
|GAAP operating income
|$7,971
|$6,285
|$25,093
|$22,325
|Adjustments
|Remeasurement of contingent consideration
|-
|(1,759
|)
|-
|(1,759
|)
|Equity compensation
|793
|710
|3,732
|2,864
|Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
|-
|64
|-
|323
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|547
|-
|547
|Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
|$8,764
|$5,847
|$28,825
|$24,300
|GAAP net income
|$6,104
|$2,867
|$16,334
|$13,327
|Income tax expense
|1,087
|2,902
|5,738
|6,863
|Interest expense, net
|784
|664
|2,669
|2,215
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|554
|407
|1,918
|1,419
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|136
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$8,529
|$6,840
|$26,659
|$23,960
|Adjustments
|Remeasurement of contingent consideration
|-
|(1,759
|)
|-
|(1,759
|)
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
|(4
|)
|(148
|)
|352
|(80
|)
|Equity compensation
|793
|710
|3,732
|2,864
|Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
|-
|64
|-
|323
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|547
|-
|547
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$9,318
|$6,254
|$30,743
|$25,855
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
|GAAP net income
|$6,104
|$2,867
|$16,334
|$13,327
|Adjustments
|Remeasurement of contingent consideration
|-
|(1,759
|)
|-
|(1,759
|)
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
|(4
|)
|(148
|)
|352
|(80
|)
|Equity compensation
|793
|710
|3,732
|2,864
|Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
|-
|64
|-
|323
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|547
|-
|547
|Tax impact from normalized rate
|(1,068
|)
|1,503
|(1,324
|)
|900
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$5,825
|$3,784
|$19,094
|$16,122
|GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|$0.80
|$0.37
|$2.14
|$1.68
|Adjustments
|Remeasurement of contingent consideration
|-
|($0.22
|)
|-
|($0.22
|)
|(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions
|($0.00
|)
|($0.02
|)
|$0.04
|($0.01
|)
|Equity compensation
|$0.11
|$0.09
|$0.49
|$0.36
|Potential stock issuance and financing transaction
|-
|$0.01
|-
|$0.04
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|$0.07
|-
|$0.07
|Tax impact from normalized rate(a)
|($0.14
|)
|$0.19
|($0.17
|)
|($0.11
|)
|Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$0.77
|$0.49
|$2.50
|$2.03
|(a)
|Amount reflects an adjustment to income tax expense applied to non-GAAP adjusted consolidated taxable income. The Company used an estimated effective income tax rate of 27.0% for both periods presented, approximating the Company's federal USA income tax rate plus the tax-affected rate for states and Puerto Rico.
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Fourteen Weeks Ended January 3, 2026
| Specialty
Health Care
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|Consolidated
|Revenue
|$47,999
|$30,404
|$8,073
|$86,476
|Cost of services
|34,067
|22,608
|5,523
|62,198
|Gross profit
|$13,932
|$7,796
|$2,550
|$24,278
|Gross profit margin
|29.0
|%
|25.6
|%
|31.6
|%
|28.1
|%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024
| Specialty
Health Care
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|Consolidated
|Revenue
|$41,011
|$26,279
|$9,622
|$76,912
|Cost of services
|28,474
|21,098
|5,771
|55,343
|Gross profit
|$12,537
|$5,181
|$3,851
|$21,569
|Gross profit margin
|30.6
|%
|19.7
|%
|40.0
|%
|28.0
|%
|Fifty-Three Weeks Ended January 3, 2026
| Specialty
Health Care
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|Consolidated
|Revenue
|$164,104
|$120,486
|$34,814
|$319,404
|Cost of services
|116,702
|93,104
|21,655
|231,461
|Gross profit
|$47,402
|$27,382
|$13,159
|$87,943
|Gross profit margin
|28.9
|%
|22.7
|%
|37.8
|%
|27.5
|%
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024
| Specialty
Health Care
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|Consolidated
|Revenue
|$142,679
|$96,459
|$39,242
|$278,380
|Cost of services
|100,146
|73,916
|24,540
|198,602
|Gross profit
|$42,533
|$22,543
|$14,702
|$79,778
|Gross profit margin
|29.8
|%
|23.4
|%
|37.5
|%
|28.7
|%
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|January 3,
|December 28,
|2026
|2024
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$2,922
|$4,729
|Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,229 and $1,570 at January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024, respectively
|81,243
|77,960
|Transit accounts receivable
|8,017
|7,315
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,704
|7,034
|Total current assets
|99,886
|97,038
|Property and equipment, net
|7,265
|7,368
|Other assets:
|Deposits
|261
|230
|Deferred tax assets, foreign
|6
|120
|Goodwill
|22,147
|22,147
|Operating right of use asset
|4,832
|5,174
|Total other assets
|27,246
|27,671
|Total assets
|$134,397
|$132,077
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$9,649
|$13,369
|Transit accounts payable
|16,247
|23,870
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|10,784
|9,929
|Finance lease payable
|843
|698
|Income taxes payable
|391
|346
|Operating right of use liability
|1,209
|1,046
|Contingent consideration from acquisitions
|-
|212
|Deferred revenue
|14,761
|4,163
|Total current liabilities
|53,884
|53,633
|Deferred income taxes, net, domestic
|5,673
|4,526
|Finance lease payable, net of current position
|380
|1,112
|Operating right of use liability, net of current position
|3,813
|4,355
|Borrowings under line of credit
|24,673
|34,967
|Total liabilities
|88,423
|98,593
|Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
|18,004,241 shares issued and 7,351,400 shares outstanding at January 3, 2026 and 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares outstanding at December 28, 2024
|900
|890
|Additional paid-in capital
|122,244
|118,845
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,814
|)
|(2,920
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|10,396
|(5,938
|)
|Treasury stock, 10,652,841 shares at January 3, 2026 and 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024
|(84,752
|)
|(77,393
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|45,974
|33,484
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$134,397
|$132,077
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks Ended
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
|Net income
|$6,104
|$2,867
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities
|3,911
|2,693
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,097
|(2,064
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(3,541
|)
|(1,917
|)
|Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
|1,005
|(5,345
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(3,415
|)
|1,861
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|(2,012
|)
|(1,698
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(396
|)
|(280
|)
|Income taxes payable
|144
|140
|Deferred revenue
|8,530
|2,121
|Deposits
|18
|(15
|)
|Total adjustments
|5,341
|(4,504
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$11,445
|($1,637
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(197
|)
|(983
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(9,567
|)
|4,307
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(68
|)
|(114
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|$1,613
|$1,573
|Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 3,
2026
| December 28,
2024
|Net income
|$16,334
|$13,327
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities
|8,991
|6,893
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,152
|)
|(7,271
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(676
|)
|(2,392
|)
|Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
|(8,325
|)
|(5,656
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(3,484
|)
|1,101
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|848
|(1,265
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,205
|)
|(966
|)
|Income taxes payable
|36
|34
|Deferred revenue
|10,628
|2,282
|Deposits
|(30
|)
|83
|Total adjustments
|2,631
|(7,157
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|18,965
|6,170
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,595
|)
|(2,572
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(19,038
|)
|(4,828
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(139
|)
|(325
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|($1,807
|)
|($1,555
|)
|RCM Technologies, Inc.
|Tel: 856.356.4500
|Corporate Contacts:
|2500 McClellan Avenue
|...
|Bradley S. Vizi
|Pennsauken, NJ 08109
|Executive Chairman
|Kevin D. Miller
|Chief Financial Officer
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