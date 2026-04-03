RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $86.5 million for the fourteen weeks ended January 3, 2026 (the current quarter), an increase of 12.4% compared to $76.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $24.3 million for the current quarter, a 12.6% increase compared to $21.6 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company reported GAAP net income of $6.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the current quarter, compared with $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $9.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $6.3 million for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 49.0%. The Company experienced $0.77 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.49 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $319.4 million for the fifty-three weeks ended January 3, 2026 (the current year), an increase of 14.7% compared to $278.4 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $87.9 million for the current year, a 10.2% increase compared to $79.8 million for the comparable prior year. The Company reported GAAP net income of $16.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $30.7 million for the current year as compared to $25.9 million for the comparable prior year, an increase of 18.9%. The Company reported $2.50 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.03 for the comparable prior year.

The Company will not be holding a conference call to discuss these results. Additional information can be found in the Company's Form 10-K.

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. .

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“continue,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“believe,”“plan,”“seek,”“could,”“can,”“should,”“are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

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