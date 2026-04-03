Watrfall To Host Investor Webinar On Fan-Funded Film Platform, Backed By Proven Entertainment Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a prior raise that reached its maximum funding target in under three months, the company offers investors access to a scalable, platform-based entertainment model.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watrfall, a next-generation film and television platform reshaping how content is financed and monetized, will host a live investor webinar on April 14, 2026, offering prospective investors an inside look at its fan-funded model designed to generate recurring revenue and shared ownership across a slate of projects.

The company is led by a seasoned team of entertainment executives and creators, including Dana Landry, Michael Donovan, Willie Morris, and Ron Perlman. The group's combined track record spans Academy Award-winning productions, globally recognized intellectual property, and leadership at WildBrain, the studio behind major franchises including Teletubbies, Inspector Gadget, and Strawberry Shortcake.

Watrfall is designed to address longstanding inefficiencies in traditional studio financing by enabling investors to participate in a platform rather than a single film. Through its community-driven greenlighting model, audiences help determine which projects move forward, while investors gain exposure to both individual productions and the broader platform's growth.

The model has already demonstrated early traction, with a prior raise reaching its maximum funding target in under three months, signaling strong investor demand and early market validation.

During the webinar, Watrfall's leadership team will outline how the platform operates, including its content development pipeline, transparent financial structure, and revenue participation model. Investors in the current offering are eligible to receive participation in profits from the initial slate of films as well as long-term upside tied to the platform as it scales.

Watrfall's approach reflects a broader shift toward creator-led financing and direct-to-audience engagement, positioning the platform at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and alternative investing. By aligning incentives across creators, audiences, and investors, the company aims to unlock a more scalable and accessible pathway to media ownership.

“This model is built to expand access to entertainment investing while creating a more efficient system for content creation and monetization,” said a Watrfall spokesperson.“We believe this represents the next evolution of how film and television are funded.”

The upcoming session will provide attendees with a detailed overview of the investment opportunity, platform strategy, and roadmap for future growth.

Event Details:

Date: April 14, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET

Investors and interested participants can register to attend the live webinar and learn more about Watrfall's platform and offering.

About Watrfall

Watrfall is a platform-based entertainment company designed to unlock a new category of media investment. Instead of backing individual projects, investors participate in a scalable ecosystem built to produce ongoing film and television content with recurring revenue potential. Through its community-driven model and transparent financial structure, Watrfall aligns the interests of creators, audiences, and investors, creating a more efficient and accessible pathway to content ownership. Learn more:

CONTACT: sbradbury(at)digitalnicheagency