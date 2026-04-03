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Swiss Cheesemakers Allowed To Artificially Make Holes In Emmental Cheese

Swiss Cheesemakers Allowed To Artificially Make Holes In Emmental Cheese


2026-04-03 02:08:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After years of problems with holes in Emmental cheese, Swiss cheesemakers are now allowed to use 'perforation powder'. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss cheesemakers allowed to artificially make holes in Emmental cheese This content was published on April 3, 2026 - 11:41 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de So retteten Schweizer Käser die Löcher im Emmentaler Original Read more: So retteten Schweizer Käser die Löcher im Emmen

Swiss milk has become too clean. In the past, when the cows were still milked by hand, there were always hay particles from the barn in the milk, according to experts.

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These formed holes during the cheese fermentation process. With automatic milking machines, however, the milk goes directly from the udder into a tank for cooling, without hay particles.

Ground organic hay flowers

The perforation powder consists of 100% organic hay flowers. Brunner uses just the tip of a knife to produce more than 600 kilograms of cheese.“This has improved the holes in my cheese,” he says.

The Emmentaler Switzerland association had to go to court for the use of perforation powder.“Hay flower powder is currently the only and best solution against the disappearing holes,” the Federal Administrative Court summarised.

More More Agribusiness The US plans to buy $10 million worth of Swiss cheese – just not from Switzerland

This content was published on Mar 30, 2026 US tariffs are being used to procure Swiss cheese produced by American farmers under a special provision to absorb surplus production and protect rural jobs.

Read more: The US plans to buy $10 million worth of Swiss cheese – just not from Switze

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