Swiss Cheesemakers Allowed To Artificially Make Holes In Emmental Cheese
-
Deutsch
de
So retteten Schweizer Käser die Löcher im Emmentaler
Original
Read more: So retteten Schweizer Käser die Löcher im Emmen
Swiss milk has become too clean. In the past, when the cows were still milked by hand, there were always hay particles from the barn in the milk, according to experts.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
These formed holes during the cheese fermentation process. With automatic milking machines, however, the milk goes directly from the udder into a tank for cooling, without hay particles.Ground organic hay flowers
The perforation powder consists of 100% organic hay flowers. Brunner uses just the tip of a knife to produce more than 600 kilograms of cheese.“This has improved the holes in my cheese,” he says.
The Emmentaler Switzerland association had to go to court for the use of perforation powder.“Hay flower powder is currently the only and best solution against the disappearing holes,” the Federal Administrative Court summarised.More More Agribusiness The US plans to buy $10 million worth of Swiss cheese – just not from Switzerland
This content was published on Mar 30, 2026 US tariffs are being used to procure Swiss cheese produced by American farmers under a special provision to absorb surplus production and protect rural jobs.Read more: The US plans to buy $10 million worth of Swiss cheese – just not from Switze
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment