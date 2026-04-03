Swiss milk has become too clean. In the past, when the cows were still milked by hand, there were always hay particles from the barn in the milk, according to experts.

These formed holes during the cheese fermentation process. With automatic milking machines, however, the milk goes directly from the udder into a tank for cooling, without hay particles.

The perforation powder consists of 100% organic hay flowers. Brunner uses just the tip of a knife to produce more than 600 kilograms of cheese.“This has improved the holes in my cheese,” he says.

The Emmentaler Switzerland association had to go to court for the use of perforation powder.“Hay flower powder is currently the only and best solution against the disappearing holes,” the Federal Administrative Court summarised.

This content was published on Mar 30, 2026 US tariffs are being used to procure Swiss cheese produced by American farmers under a special provision to absorb surplus production and protect rural jobs.