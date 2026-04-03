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Monport Launches Next-Generation UV Laser Engraver For Precision Marking Across Europe


2026-04-03 02:07:21
(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Monport Laser / Key word(s): Product Launch
Monport Launches Next-Generation UV Laser Engraver for Precision Marking Across Europe
03.04.2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LONDON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser UV laser engraver engraving laser machine

 UV Laser Engraver | Advanced Engraving Laser Machine for High Precision Monport's new UV laser marking machines are available in 6W and 10W configurations to suit various production needs. The 6W model excels at fine detail, micro-marking, and sensitive materials, while the 10W model offers higher speed and enhanced performance for industrial applications. Both UV laser cutters provide permanent, high-contrast results on plastics, glass, ceramics, and coated metals, without heat damage. Cold Process Engraving Laser Machine Unlike traditional laser systems, the UV laser cutter engraving laser machine enables flawless marking of:
  • Plastics and polymers
  • Glass and crystal
  • Ceramics and coated metals
  • Electronic components
From serial numbers and QR codes to logos and intricate micro-patterns, Monport's UV laser marking machines deliver unparalleled precision. Monport UV Laser Cutter for Every Industry The versatility of the UV laser engraver
  • Medical device labeling
  • Cosmetic and packaging coding
  • Food and pharmaceutical marking
  • Micro-marking and custom artwork
Why Choose Monport UV Laser Marking Machines?
  • Cold Laser Processing: Prevents deformation, discoloration, and cracking.
  • Exceptional Micro-Marking: Fine beam quality ensures high-resolution, intricate designs.
  • Multi-Material Compatibility: Works efficiently on plastics, glass, ceramics, and select metals.
  • Permanent, High-Contrast Results: Durable marks resistant to chemicals and wear.
  • High-Speed Production: Streamlined workflow for fast, efficient marking.
For every purchase of a Monport UV laser engraver free UV water cooler, enhancing your machine's performance and longevity. About Monport Laser Monport Laser is a leading manufacturer of precision laser engraving solutions for industrial and creative applications across Europe. Media Contact:
Monport Laser
Email: ...
Websites: Germany:
France:
United Kingdom:
Italy:
Spain: Logo -

View original content: rt?NewsItemId=EN26706&Transmission_Id=202604030837PR_NEWS_EURO_ND__EN26706&DateId=20260403 03.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2303798 03.04.2026 CET/CEST

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EQS Group

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