Source Of Good Season Four Explores Sustainability Collaboration

MENAFN - 3BL) Cascale recently announced the season four launch of its "Source of Good" podcast, which shares how leaders across the global consumer goods industry work together to combat climate change and support decent work for all.

Key Takeaways

Cascale announced the launch of Season 4 of its Source of Good podcast, focused on climate action and decent work across the consumer goods industry. The podcast highlights how brands, manufacturers, investors, and solution providers collaborate using aligned data and shared frameworks. Core theme: moving from fragmented approaches to aligned, data-driven collaboration across the value chain.

The new season opened with an episode featuring Marina Prados Espinola, director at The Policy Hub, who explores global legislative developments and their implications for companies navigating a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape. Across the season, the podcast will continue to highlight how brands, manufacturers, investors, and solution providers use aligned data and collaborative frameworks to advance social and environmental performance.

“The 'Source of Good' conversations reflect a reality our industry can't ignore - we've reached a point where fragmented approaches no longer work. Progress on climate and decent work depends on alignment, credible data, and real collaboration across the value chain. That's where Cascale is focused - turning shared ambition into measurable results,,” said Lee Green, vice president, communications and marketing at Cascale.

10 Episodes of Cross-Sector Dialogue

Across 10 episodes,“Source of Good” will feature new insights and member stories that highlight how action is accelerating to combat climate change and support decent work, which began in previous seasons with industry leaders including Greg Gausewitz, senior manager of sustainability at REI Co-op.“Effective tools and actionable data are essential for achieving sustainability goals in a complex operating environment,” Gausewitz said.“Sharing best practices about how aligned tools like the Higg Index enable REI and other companies to measure and drive impact can help make these practices the norm across the industry.”

The podcast has also explored how access to finance and aligned incentives remain critical to scaling industry transformation.“The podcast provided a valuable opportunity to go deep on how blended finance and industry collaboration must go hand in hand,” said Jayanth Kashyap, investment lead at Good Fashion Fund.“When tools, governance, and capital are aligned, we unlock pathways that enable manufacturers to invest in decarbonization and long-term competitiveness.”

The conversations have repeatedly returned to the vital role of transparency and credible verification.“Stakeholder-validated data is essential for impactful human rights due diligence,” said Annabel Meurs, executive director at Fair Wear.“Addressing the structural challenges in our industry requires collaborative solutions that strengthen implementation, accountability, and ensure workers' voices are meaningfully reflected in decision-making.”

Advancing Collective Action Across Supply Chains

Throughout the season, Cascale will spotlight practical examples of how collective action - powered by aligned data, responsible purchasing practices, and scalable partnerships - strengthens both environmental and social performance across global supply chains.

By focusing on shared accountability and measurable outcomes,“Source of Good” reinforces Cascale's role as a collaborative convener, enabling the industry to move from fragmented efforts to aligned impact. Listen on major podcast platforms and access episodes at .