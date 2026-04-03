Toborlife AI CEO David Schulhof Will Appear On 'The Distribution Is Now' Live Podcast At Humanx 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Toborlife AI, the official partner and developer of Unitree Robotics, today announced that CEO David Schulhof will appear as a featured guest on“The Distribution is Now,” a live podcast produced by Gregory PR Agency at HumanX 2026, discussing the future of AI and robotics. The conference takes place April 6–9, 2026, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

HumanX is a high-impact conference uniting more than 6,500 leaders, builders, and investors driving real transformation in artificial intelligence. Co-founded by Stefan Weitz and Jonathan Weiner, the event brings together visionary founders, top researchers, policymakers, and business leaders to explore how AI is reshaping commerce, culture, and society.

CEO Podcast Appearance: The Distribution is Now

In this 10-minute live recording, Schulhof will discuss the key insights on HumanX 2026, from AI infrastructure to humanoid robotics, and share what they mean for the future of the industry. Hosted by Gregory PR Agency, "The Distribution is Now" brings together leading voices in AI to deliver real-time insights directly from the conference floor.

Live Robot Demonstrations at Booth 1414

This will mark the first time Toborlife AI has attended HumanX. In addition to the CEO's podcast appearance, Toborlife AI will demonstrate the Unitree humanoid robot and quadruped robot at Booth 1414:

- G1 Edu: A high-performance, premier humanoid designed for research, development and education.

- Go2 Pro Home Dog: A quadruped robot equipped with 4D LiDAR and a HD Camera, serving as a companion and security patroller.

Event Details

- Event: HumanX 2026

- Dates: April 6–9, 2026

- Location: Moscone Center South, San Francisco

- Booth: 1414

For more information about HumanX2026, visit .

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About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor HarnessTM Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife