403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prosprous.Ai And Amplifi Kick Off Research Collaboration To Inform The Design Of AI-Native Financial Guidance Tools
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Prosprous today announced a joint research and design collaboration with Amplifi (formerly Imagine LA), focused on gathering direct input from Amplifi's alumni families to help inform the design of the Prosprous platform.
The collaboration is centered on a structured research effort that will include surveys and focus groups with Amplifi's alumni families, individuals and households whose lived experiences can provide critical insight into how people navigate financial stress, evaluate support tools, and build trust in emerging AI-powered platforms.
The goal of the initiative is to ensure that the Prosprous platform is shaped by real user perspectives from the earliest stages of design, especially among communities that are often overlooked by traditional financial products.
“At Prosprous, we believe better financial tools start with listening,” said Jason Huemer, Co-Founder and CEO of Prosprous.“This collaboration with Amplifi gives us the opportunity to learn directly from families with lived experience, and to design our platform in a way that is more useful, more trusted, and more human-centered from day one.”
The research will help Prosprous better understand how participants currently seek financial guidance, how they perceive AI and data sharing, what drives trust, and what kinds of experiences feel supportive rather than overwhelming or judgmental. Findings from the surveys and focus groups will be used to guide product design decisions as Prosprous continues development of its AI-native financial guidance platform.
“Amplifi is committed to elevating the voices and experiences of the families in our community,” said Jill Bauman, CEO at Amplifi.“By supporting this research effort, we hope to contribute to the development of tools that are more responsive to the realities people face as they work toward greater stability and financial well-being.”
Prosprous is building an AI-native platform designed to help everyday Americans navigate financial complexity with more clarity, confidence, and support. The company's product vision emphasizes accessible design, adaptive guidance, and emotionally intelligent user experiences that meet people where they are.
This research collaboration reflects a shared interest in human-centered design and in ensuring that future financial guidance tools are informed by the needs, concerns, and aspirations of the people they aim to serve.
About Prosprous
Prosprous is building an AI-native platform to help people navigate financial complexity, improve decision-making, and build greater financial confidence. Combining artificial intelligence, behavioral insight, and human-centered design, Prosprous is focused on creating trusted tools for everyday Americans.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (formerly Imagine LA) is a mission-driven organization that works to support social service providers and the families they serve with human centered technology tools that simplify the complex process of connecting people to needed and available resources.
The collaboration is centered on a structured research effort that will include surveys and focus groups with Amplifi's alumni families, individuals and households whose lived experiences can provide critical insight into how people navigate financial stress, evaluate support tools, and build trust in emerging AI-powered platforms.
The goal of the initiative is to ensure that the Prosprous platform is shaped by real user perspectives from the earliest stages of design, especially among communities that are often overlooked by traditional financial products.
“At Prosprous, we believe better financial tools start with listening,” said Jason Huemer, Co-Founder and CEO of Prosprous.“This collaboration with Amplifi gives us the opportunity to learn directly from families with lived experience, and to design our platform in a way that is more useful, more trusted, and more human-centered from day one.”
The research will help Prosprous better understand how participants currently seek financial guidance, how they perceive AI and data sharing, what drives trust, and what kinds of experiences feel supportive rather than overwhelming or judgmental. Findings from the surveys and focus groups will be used to guide product design decisions as Prosprous continues development of its AI-native financial guidance platform.
“Amplifi is committed to elevating the voices and experiences of the families in our community,” said Jill Bauman, CEO at Amplifi.“By supporting this research effort, we hope to contribute to the development of tools that are more responsive to the realities people face as they work toward greater stability and financial well-being.”
Prosprous is building an AI-native platform designed to help everyday Americans navigate financial complexity with more clarity, confidence, and support. The company's product vision emphasizes accessible design, adaptive guidance, and emotionally intelligent user experiences that meet people where they are.
This research collaboration reflects a shared interest in human-centered design and in ensuring that future financial guidance tools are informed by the needs, concerns, and aspirations of the people they aim to serve.
About Prosprous
Prosprous is building an AI-native platform to help people navigate financial complexity, improve decision-making, and build greater financial confidence. Combining artificial intelligence, behavioral insight, and human-centered design, Prosprous is focused on creating trusted tools for everyday Americans.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (formerly Imagine LA) is a mission-driven organization that works to support social service providers and the families they serve with human centered technology tools that simplify the complex process of connecting people to needed and available resources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment