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First-Of-Its-Kind Professional Animation Event ANIMATION Y'all EXPO Returns To Nashville 4/1012 @ Lipscomb University
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Animation Y'all Expo (AYX ), the first-of-its-kind Nashville-based professional animation expo, returns to Lipscomb University April 10–12, 2026 for its second annual edition, expanding in both scale and industry impact with a packed schedule of panels, workshops, masterclasses, portfolio reviews, meet-and-greets, and career-building opportunities. Founded in 2025 by veteran animation directors Tom Bancroft and Tony Bancroft, the three-day event has quickly established itself as a central hub connecting animation professionals, students, studios, educators, and creative leaders from across Tennessee, the broader Southern United States, and beyond.
Announcing this year's full lineup today, the expo is proud to showcase an exceptional slate of talent, including Disney Legend Andreas Deja, Aaron Blaise, Mel Milton, John Pomeroy, Nathan Engelhardt, Scott Christian Sava, and Stephen Silver, representing decades of experience across Disney, DreamWorks, DC Comics, and beyond. Together, they anchor a robust program designed to provide both inspiration and direct industry access.
In a major milestone for the state's growing animation sector, Saturday, April 11, 2026, has been officially declared“Animation Day” in Tennessee by State Representative Mark White, Chairman of the House Education Committee. The designation coincides with the expo and celebrates the rapid growth of animation as both a creative and economic force across the region.
The recognition comes as a direct result of the efforts of the newly formed Tennessee Animation Association (TAA), a nonprofit organization established by local industry leaders to advance awareness, education, and long-term support for the animation sector statewide. Working in close alignment with Animation Y'all Expo and its founding mission, the TAA has been instrumental in elevating the visibility and importance of animation within Tennessee, helping secure this official statewide acknowledgment.
Organizers are planning a special on-site moment during the expo to commemorate the statewide recognition, further positioning Nashville and Tennessee as emerging leaders in animation and digital media.
Building on the momentum of its sold-out 2025 debut, Animation Y'all Expo 2026 will feature:
. Panels and industry conversations with top animators, directors, and creators
. Hands-on workshops and live demonstrations
. Masterclasses led by leading professionals
. Portfolio reviews and recruiting opportunities with major studios
. Meet-and-greets, signings, and networking events
. An expanded exhibitor floor featuring nearly 90 exhibitors spanning studios, organizations, and independent artists
Animation Y'all Expo is supported by sponsors including DreamWorks Animation, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Skydance Animation, PBS Kids, Bento Box Atlanta, Animation Mentor, Gnomon, Shining Isle Productions ToonBoom, Minno, Armada, Lipscomb University (our host), and additional independent studios and regional partners.
“Animation Y'all was created to build meaningful bridges between students and the industry,” said co-founders Tom and Tony Bancroft.“From the beginning, our goal has been to create a space where artists can connect, learn, and grow together. Seeing students form real career pathways, studios actively engaging, and the state recognizing animation's impact has been incredibly rewarding, and it's only the beginning.”
“I'm honored to be part of Animation Y'all 2026,” said Andreas Deja, a Disney 'Legend' and 2026 Special Guest.“Any opportunity to inspire the next generation, especially alongside so many respected artists, is incredibly meaningful.”
The event is made possible through its ongoing partnership with Lipscomb University, whose nationally recognized animation program serves as both host and academic backbone of the expo. The university's George Shinn College of Entertainment & the Arts continues to play a central role in fostering talent and supporting the region's creative economy.
For students, the expo offers rare, high-value access to industry professionals without leaving the region. Lipscomb University's animation program will again integrate its senior portfolio day into the event, allowing students to present their work directly to a wide range of studios in a concentrated setting.
Tickets for Animation Y'all Expo are now on sale, with discounted rates available for students. More information, full programming details, and registration are available at
2026 MASTERCLASSES & SPECIAL EVENT PROGRAMMING
As part of its expanded programming, Animation Y'all Expo 2026 will feature four exclusive, separately ticketed masterclasses offering attendees direct access to leading industry professionals. Each session is priced at $30, with no full-day pass required. VIP passholders receive access to one masterclass of their choice.
Drawing Animals with Aaron Blaise
Saturday, April 11 | Ward Hall | 9:30 – 11:00 AM
A masterclass from the Disney supervising animator behind The Lion King, Aladdin, and co-director of Brother Bear, focusing on animal anatomy, motion, and expressive character design.
Tickets:
World Building for Story with Samuel Michlap
Saturday, April 11 | Ward Hall | 2:00 – 3:30 PM
A hands-on session exploring how story transforms into cinematic worlds through design, research, and visual storytelling techniques.
Tickets:
The Making of Mushka with Andreas Deja
Sunday, April 12 | Ward Hall | 9:30 – 11:00 AM
A deep dive into Deja's decade-long journey creating his independent animated short, offering insight into storytelling, production, and artistic perseverance.
Tickets:
Dynamic Posing and Expressions with Mel Milton
Sunday, April 12 | Ward Hall | 1:00 – 2:30 PM
A focused session on character expression, movement, and visual storytelling through dynamic posing and design techniques.
Tickets:
SPECIAL EVENT: HERE'S THE PITCH Saturday Night Event
Four independent creators, Tom Bancroft, Jon Densk, Nathan Engelhardt, and Aaron Blaise, take the stage to present their dream projects, offering a rare inside look at the creative development process and how projects are positioned for funding and distribution. Hosted by Tony Bancroft, this event provides a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on pitching in today's animation landscape.
Tickets ($35):
In addition to its featured programming, Animation Y'all Expo 2026 will host a diverse exhibitor floor showcasing studios, organizations, artists, and creative companies from across the industry.
Confirmed exhibitors include: A Couple Kids, ASIFA-South, Animation Coffee, Driven, Flow Animation Studios, Iron Spark Studios, Skybone Studios, Whale Animation Studios, Story Crate, The Art Club, The Old Mill Press Books, Tennessee Animation Association, National Cartoonists Society, Emberscope Studios, and Jesus Film Project, alongside a wide range of independent artists and creators such as Aaron Blaise, Andreas Deja, Alex Ferreira Simoes, Amethyst Hodgson, Amit Naftali, Andrew Hall, Angela Talley Smith, Aria Joy Prichard, Audrey Witherspoon, Brittney Jackson, Cadence Calvert, Candy Minosa, Chelsea Trousdale, Chris Brock, Chris Sonnenburg, Cyndi Wojciechowski, Daniel Haycox, Dr. Brian S. Chan, Ellie Lenz, Emmaline Zink, Erika Wiseman, Francesca Domocos, Grace Kwock, Hayley Mullins, Heather Houston, Jacob Birmingham, Jasmine Rogers, Joanna Davidovich, Joe Sutphin, John Pomeroy, Jon Densk, Jordan Burk, Josie Millikan, Julia Mann, Katie Leigh, Kodasea, Lauren Sohre, Lindsay Weyman, Madeleine Kneubuehl, Madie Bryson, Mark Simon, Mary Reaves Uhles, Matt D'Amico, Matthew O'Callaghan, Maya Lior, Meg Mahoney, Mel Milton, Monica Orange, Natacia Perryman, Neil O'Brien, Noah Walker, Omar Gomet, Oscar Chávez, Peter Raymundo, Rick Rekedal, Saul of Tarsus Film, Scott Christian Sava, Skull Rock Podcast, Stephen Anderson, Stephen Gilpin, Stephen Silver, Stuart Ng Books, Thomas Fluharty, Thomas Zenteno, and Trea Bailey.
ABOUT ANIMATION Y'ALL EXPO
Founded in 2025 by veteran animation directors Tom Bancroft and Tony Bancroft, Animation Y'all Expo is the first-of-its-kind Nashville-based professional animation expo. Held annually at Lipscomb University, the event brings together animation professionals, students, studios, educators, and creative leaders from across Tennessee, the broader Southern United States, and beyond through high-level programming, career development opportunities, and community-building initiatives designed to support long-term industry growth.
ABOUT THE TENNESSEE ANIMATION ASSOCIATION (TAA)
The Tennessee Animation Association is a nonprofit organization formed to unify and support the state's animation community. Through advocacy, education, and industry partnerships, the TAA works to increase awareness of animation's economic and cultural impact while helping create opportunities for artists and studios across Tennessee.
MEDIA CONTACTS – for More Information/Interviews/Press Credentials
Rick Rhoades & Brian Bouzari
High Roads Comms
... |...
+1.818.468.5585 | +1.949.616.4545
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram:
PHOTOS – ARTWORK – BACKGROUND INFO:
Announcing this year's full lineup today, the expo is proud to showcase an exceptional slate of talent, including Disney Legend Andreas Deja, Aaron Blaise, Mel Milton, John Pomeroy, Nathan Engelhardt, Scott Christian Sava, and Stephen Silver, representing decades of experience across Disney, DreamWorks, DC Comics, and beyond. Together, they anchor a robust program designed to provide both inspiration and direct industry access.
In a major milestone for the state's growing animation sector, Saturday, April 11, 2026, has been officially declared“Animation Day” in Tennessee by State Representative Mark White, Chairman of the House Education Committee. The designation coincides with the expo and celebrates the rapid growth of animation as both a creative and economic force across the region.
The recognition comes as a direct result of the efforts of the newly formed Tennessee Animation Association (TAA), a nonprofit organization established by local industry leaders to advance awareness, education, and long-term support for the animation sector statewide. Working in close alignment with Animation Y'all Expo and its founding mission, the TAA has been instrumental in elevating the visibility and importance of animation within Tennessee, helping secure this official statewide acknowledgment.
Organizers are planning a special on-site moment during the expo to commemorate the statewide recognition, further positioning Nashville and Tennessee as emerging leaders in animation and digital media.
Building on the momentum of its sold-out 2025 debut, Animation Y'all Expo 2026 will feature:
. Panels and industry conversations with top animators, directors, and creators
. Hands-on workshops and live demonstrations
. Masterclasses led by leading professionals
. Portfolio reviews and recruiting opportunities with major studios
. Meet-and-greets, signings, and networking events
. An expanded exhibitor floor featuring nearly 90 exhibitors spanning studios, organizations, and independent artists
Animation Y'all Expo is supported by sponsors including DreamWorks Animation, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Skydance Animation, PBS Kids, Bento Box Atlanta, Animation Mentor, Gnomon, Shining Isle Productions ToonBoom, Minno, Armada, Lipscomb University (our host), and additional independent studios and regional partners.
“Animation Y'all was created to build meaningful bridges between students and the industry,” said co-founders Tom and Tony Bancroft.“From the beginning, our goal has been to create a space where artists can connect, learn, and grow together. Seeing students form real career pathways, studios actively engaging, and the state recognizing animation's impact has been incredibly rewarding, and it's only the beginning.”
“I'm honored to be part of Animation Y'all 2026,” said Andreas Deja, a Disney 'Legend' and 2026 Special Guest.“Any opportunity to inspire the next generation, especially alongside so many respected artists, is incredibly meaningful.”
The event is made possible through its ongoing partnership with Lipscomb University, whose nationally recognized animation program serves as both host and academic backbone of the expo. The university's George Shinn College of Entertainment & the Arts continues to play a central role in fostering talent and supporting the region's creative economy.
For students, the expo offers rare, high-value access to industry professionals without leaving the region. Lipscomb University's animation program will again integrate its senior portfolio day into the event, allowing students to present their work directly to a wide range of studios in a concentrated setting.
Tickets for Animation Y'all Expo are now on sale, with discounted rates available for students. More information, full programming details, and registration are available at
2026 MASTERCLASSES & SPECIAL EVENT PROGRAMMING
As part of its expanded programming, Animation Y'all Expo 2026 will feature four exclusive, separately ticketed masterclasses offering attendees direct access to leading industry professionals. Each session is priced at $30, with no full-day pass required. VIP passholders receive access to one masterclass of their choice.
Drawing Animals with Aaron Blaise
Saturday, April 11 | Ward Hall | 9:30 – 11:00 AM
A masterclass from the Disney supervising animator behind The Lion King, Aladdin, and co-director of Brother Bear, focusing on animal anatomy, motion, and expressive character design.
Tickets:
World Building for Story with Samuel Michlap
Saturday, April 11 | Ward Hall | 2:00 – 3:30 PM
A hands-on session exploring how story transforms into cinematic worlds through design, research, and visual storytelling techniques.
Tickets:
The Making of Mushka with Andreas Deja
Sunday, April 12 | Ward Hall | 9:30 – 11:00 AM
A deep dive into Deja's decade-long journey creating his independent animated short, offering insight into storytelling, production, and artistic perseverance.
Tickets:
Dynamic Posing and Expressions with Mel Milton
Sunday, April 12 | Ward Hall | 1:00 – 2:30 PM
A focused session on character expression, movement, and visual storytelling through dynamic posing and design techniques.
Tickets:
SPECIAL EVENT: HERE'S THE PITCH Saturday Night Event
Four independent creators, Tom Bancroft, Jon Densk, Nathan Engelhardt, and Aaron Blaise, take the stage to present their dream projects, offering a rare inside look at the creative development process and how projects are positioned for funding and distribution. Hosted by Tony Bancroft, this event provides a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on pitching in today's animation landscape.
Tickets ($35):
In addition to its featured programming, Animation Y'all Expo 2026 will host a diverse exhibitor floor showcasing studios, organizations, artists, and creative companies from across the industry.
Confirmed exhibitors include: A Couple Kids, ASIFA-South, Animation Coffee, Driven, Flow Animation Studios, Iron Spark Studios, Skybone Studios, Whale Animation Studios, Story Crate, The Art Club, The Old Mill Press Books, Tennessee Animation Association, National Cartoonists Society, Emberscope Studios, and Jesus Film Project, alongside a wide range of independent artists and creators such as Aaron Blaise, Andreas Deja, Alex Ferreira Simoes, Amethyst Hodgson, Amit Naftali, Andrew Hall, Angela Talley Smith, Aria Joy Prichard, Audrey Witherspoon, Brittney Jackson, Cadence Calvert, Candy Minosa, Chelsea Trousdale, Chris Brock, Chris Sonnenburg, Cyndi Wojciechowski, Daniel Haycox, Dr. Brian S. Chan, Ellie Lenz, Emmaline Zink, Erika Wiseman, Francesca Domocos, Grace Kwock, Hayley Mullins, Heather Houston, Jacob Birmingham, Jasmine Rogers, Joanna Davidovich, Joe Sutphin, John Pomeroy, Jon Densk, Jordan Burk, Josie Millikan, Julia Mann, Katie Leigh, Kodasea, Lauren Sohre, Lindsay Weyman, Madeleine Kneubuehl, Madie Bryson, Mark Simon, Mary Reaves Uhles, Matt D'Amico, Matthew O'Callaghan, Maya Lior, Meg Mahoney, Mel Milton, Monica Orange, Natacia Perryman, Neil O'Brien, Noah Walker, Omar Gomet, Oscar Chávez, Peter Raymundo, Rick Rekedal, Saul of Tarsus Film, Scott Christian Sava, Skull Rock Podcast, Stephen Anderson, Stephen Gilpin, Stephen Silver, Stuart Ng Books, Thomas Fluharty, Thomas Zenteno, and Trea Bailey.
ABOUT ANIMATION Y'ALL EXPO
Founded in 2025 by veteran animation directors Tom Bancroft and Tony Bancroft, Animation Y'all Expo is the first-of-its-kind Nashville-based professional animation expo. Held annually at Lipscomb University, the event brings together animation professionals, students, studios, educators, and creative leaders from across Tennessee, the broader Southern United States, and beyond through high-level programming, career development opportunities, and community-building initiatives designed to support long-term industry growth.
ABOUT THE TENNESSEE ANIMATION ASSOCIATION (TAA)
The Tennessee Animation Association is a nonprofit organization formed to unify and support the state's animation community. Through advocacy, education, and industry partnerships, the TAA works to increase awareness of animation's economic and cultural impact while helping create opportunities for artists and studios across Tennessee.
MEDIA CONTACTS – for More Information/Interviews/Press Credentials
Rick Rhoades & Brian Bouzari
High Roads Comms
... |...
+1.818.468.5585 | +1.949.616.4545
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram:
PHOTOS – ARTWORK – BACKGROUND INFO:
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