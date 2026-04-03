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HP Imagine 2026: HP Announces High-Performance Pcs For The Most Demanding Local Compute And AI Workloads
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) News Highlights:
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Enhances the HP Z8 Fury, supporting up to four NVIDIA RTX PROTM 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition GPUs and the latest Intel processors, and now including an optional HP Max Side Panel chassis expander, the industry's only workstation chassis expander[i], ensuring future GPU expandability.
Optimizes complex workflows for work on the move with the HP ZBook X G2 and HP ZBook 8 G2a and ZBook G2i mobile workstations.
Enables IT leaders to balance performance, security, and manageability across cloud and edge environments with the HP ZGX Nano and ZGX Fury
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HP ZBook 8 G2i and G2a devices are expected to be available on HP starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
HP ZBook X G2i is expected to be available on HP in Spring 2026. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
HP Z4 G6i Desktop is expected to be available on HP starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
HP Z8 Fury G6i is expected to be available on HP starting in April. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
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Q1: How does HP's new generation of Z Workstations and AI solutions address the evolving performance and workflow demands of power users across industries?
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Q2: In what ways do HP's latest mobile workstations, such as the ZBook X G2 and ZBook 8 G2, enhance productivity and portability for professionals working in complex, multi-software environments?
HP's latest mobile workstations, including the ZBook X G2 and ZBook 8 G2, enhance productivity and portability by combining workstation-class performance with lightweight, compact designs. The ZBook X G2 is the world's lightest and most powerful 16-inch mainstream mobile workstation, featuring powerful 3000-level graphics and up to 128GB RAM to eliminate rendering bottlenecks and accelerate photorealistic rendering and real-time reviews. The ZBook 8 G2 complements this with fast 3D design capabilities and a smaller, lighter GaN power adapter, improving mobility for professionals on the move. Together, these mobile workstations enable architects and engineers to run complex, multi-software workflows anywhere without sacrificing battery life or performance.
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Q3: How is HP supporting IT leaders in managing hybrid compute environments while balancing performance, security, and cost with their expanded Advanced Compute Solutions ecosystem?
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